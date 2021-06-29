Man allegedly chased woman with ice pick in Mattapan, police say

A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a woman with an ice pick in Mattapan, police said.

At around 7:29 p.m. Boston police officers responded to the area of 550 River St. after the victim ran into the MBTA police substation “frantically seeking help,” according to a posting on bpdnews.com. She told police that she had been chased by the man who was brandishing an ice pick but was not injured during the incident, police wrote.