Man allegedly chased woman with ice pick in Mattapan, police say

A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a woman with an ice pick in Mattapan, police said.
At around 7:29 p.m. Boston police officers responded to the area of 550 River St. after the victim ran into the MBTA police substation “frantically seeking help,” according to a posting on bpdnews.com. She told police that she had been chased by the man who was brandishing an ice pick but was not injured during the incident, police wrote.
Gordon Billinghurst, 36, of Springfield, was located by police in the area of 1407 Blue Hill Ave. and taken into custody without incident. Police recovered “a tool with a wooden handle and a metal prong” as well as 20 vials containing crack cocaine and cocaine residue from him, the posting said.
Billinghurst was scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and possession of class B drugs, police said.
