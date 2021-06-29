Man in critical condition after shooting in Roxbury

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Roxbury late Monday night, police said.

Boston Police received a report of a person shot at 38 Warren St. in Roxbury at 11:18 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, officers discovered an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital. Boston Police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said the victim’s injuries are considered “life threatening.”

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.