Man wanted for hitting trooper with car arrested in Maine with other man facing child rape charges

Investigators located Price-Gonzalez in Auburn, Maine, where he was found allegedly hiding with Andy Escarfuller-Medina, 22, who was wanted on charges including two counts of statutory rape of a child, posing a child in the nude, and distributing material showing a child in a sexual act.

Authorities say Luis Price-Gonzalez, 29, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he struck a State Police trooper during a chase Saturday that began on Route 1A. The trooper was treated for his injuries but is still recovering, State Police said in a statement.

A man accused of driving a car into a State Police trooper in Revere over the weekend was arrested in Maine with another man wanted on child rape charges, State Police said Tuesday.

The pursuit on Saturday started after Price-Gonzalez fled a traffic stop on Route 1A in Revere and turned onto Bellevue Avenue, which is a dead-end. State Police say Price-Gonzalez then drove the Jeep into a marked cruiser, and as a trooper got out of the vehicle to confront him, Price-Gonzalez drove into him, flipping the trooper over the hood of the Jeep. Price-Gonzalez then turned on onto Revere Street and fled the scene, State Police said.

State Police investigators concluded that Price-Gonzalez was driving the vehicle and found that it had previously been taken by Escarfuller-Medina from a family member without permission.

Both men were being sought by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and, with the help of Maine State Police and the US Marshals, were taken into custody at an Auburn, Maine, residence without incident, State Police said.

Unrelated to charges stemming from the hit and run, Price-Gonzalez is also charged with animal cruelty and breaking and entering in the nighttime. Escarfuller-Medina also faces additional charges from warrants for motor vehicle violations and breaking and entering in the nighttime, State Police said.

Both men were taken to Androscoggin County Jail on fugitive from justice charges pending rendition to Massachusetts, State Police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.