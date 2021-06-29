Medford fire headquarters project inches forward

Medford has taken the first step toward the planned replacement or overhaul of its Fire Department headquarters on Main Street.

The city recently advertised a request for qualifications for a project manager to oversee a feasibility study and create a design for the project. That initial work is targeted to begin in late summer or early fall.

The project would continue an ongoing process the city began last fall to update its Fire Department facilities that has been guided by a task force appointed by Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn. To date, renovations have been made at several fire stations.