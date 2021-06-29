Mobile farmers market begins July 9 in Somerville

Somerville is again offering residents a chance to pick up fruits and vegetables close to home. The city’s mobile farmers market is beginning its 2021 season on July 9.

The market delivers locally grown summer produce in a van to different parts of the city to help ensure all residents have access to healthy foods at affordable prices.

The market offers a 50 percent discount to any customers needing it. SNAP and P-EBT cards, along with WIC and senior farmers market coupons, cash, credit, and debit are accepted. All are welcome.