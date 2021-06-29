Newton to launch expansion of local NewMo transit program

The service will connect with Needham Street and the Wells Avenue Office Park area. It also will include the MBTA Green Line stops at Newton Centre, Chestnut Hill, and Newton Highlands, along with the Commuter Rail stations in Newtonville and Needham Heights.

Officials plan for the program to operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Fuller said in a statement.

People in Newton will be able to book $2 on-demand shared rides to several local destinations as the city expands its NewMo transit service, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The NewMo program “will dramatically expand access to and from public transit for all residents who live in any village and neighborhood of the City as well as for visitors across Newton,” Fuller said.

Anyone can download the NewMo app and sign up for the program. Those without access to a smartphone can both sign up and book a ride by calling 617-655-8019, according to the statement.

An earlier iteration of the local transportation program was launched in 2019 to transport seniors. The name is short for “Newton in Motion.”

The city hopes to start a pilot program in the next few weeks, Fuller said. A driver shortage affecting ride-hail companies like Uber and Lyft is also impacting the ride-share company Via, which is working with the city on NewMo and is in the process of vetting, hiring, and training more drivers, she said.

“This is an exciting, bold step forward. The City will review real-time data and rider feedback to continually adjust the pilot program to meet the needs and travel patterns of Newton residents and visitors,” Fuller said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.