No longer early, mayor’s race is taking shape

And some candidates — OK, some guys — are on the cusp of facing a major decision about whether to stay in at all.

In that order, those were my major takeaways from The Boston Globe poll of 500 likely voters in the mayor’s race.

This is a Boston mayoral campaign like none in my years here. It’s increasingly likely that the city is headed for its first elected female mayor as well as the first elected person of color in the mayor’s office.

In theory, this race is Janey’s to lose. She has the enormous advantages that come with sitting in the mayors’ office every day, showing voters — and local TV cameras — what she can do in the job.

Given that, I’m surprised that Janey’s support doesn’t seem to be growing. Voters have a favorable view of her job performance, but they are showing a clear reluctance to commit. Of course, that’s not to say she won’t finish in the top two and make it into the final in November. But her position in the spotlight isn’t generating the momentum for her that it should be.

I think there are a couple of reasons for that.

The long-running controversy over the police department has done her no favors. While she did the right thing in dismissing Commissioner Dennis White and putting off a search for a new commissioner, those aren’t the kinds of decisions that move the needle much politically.

By the same token, her fight with the City Council — a fight of their making, much more so than hers — has drained positive energy away from the campaign. The less functional city government appears, the worse it will be for her.

But ultimately, going overnight from city councilor to mayor, as Janey did, is just an incredibly difficult transition. Positions that were easy to take as a city councilor — slashing the police budget, say, or giving the council more say over the city budget, both of which Councilor Janey supported — look a lot different from behind the mayor’s desk. Being acting mayor has made her a target, and her adversaries have taken a few shots.

Wu’s strength in the polls is no surprise. She has shown real leadership on the City Council and has spent eight years building a robust citywide organization, probably the best of any of the candidates. Her decision to get in early is paying off, and at this point, she probably has the clearest path to the final.

City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George are both within striking distance, of course. Essaibi George is running as the moderate in the race, openly courting the support of police officers, firefighters, and unions. That should easily get her into the final, numerically speaking.

But what if moderation isn’t exactly what voters are seeking in this moment? Essaibi George has a history of running well citywide, but she’s going to have to expand her base to overtake Wu or Janey.

Campbell has the most interesting biography of any candidate in the field, rising from a hardcore, crime-scarred, dysfunctional family to glowing professional success. But Campbell is also a district city councilor building a citywide network on the fly. One important point, though: She has over $1 million in campaign cash.

Conventional wisdom is that such funds are best spent in the sprint to the finish line, when the largest number of voters are paying attention. To be sure, sometimes it works. But it’s a high-risk strategy; delay your move too long, and you risk being toast.

As for John Barros and Jon Santiago — impressive people both — they have some decisions to make. They’re barely registering with voters, and it’s no longer early in the campaign. Santiago’s State House support means nothing to most Boston voters. Barros was an impressive “change” candidate in 2013, but the options for change are plentiful in this race. How does either of them get into the final?

With a bit over two months until the September preliminary, this race is wide open. But it is starting to take shape, and the path ahead will be unlike any this town has known.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.