Oppressive heat and humidity continues in Mass.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for most of Massachusetts as heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

More hot and muggy weather is on the way.

By 8:54 a.m. Tuesday the temperature at Logan International Airport had already reached 89 degrees, and the heat index — which is what the temperature feels like — was 96 degrees.

On Monday the temperature in Boston hit 97 degrees, which tied the old record-high temperature that was set back in 1901, forecasters tweeted.

Advertisement

The weather service is reminding people about the importance of staying cool and hydrated, and to take precautions when spending time outdoors.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the heat advisory said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. ... When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

As of 10:32 a.m., there were only 165 customers without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. William Hinkle, a spokesman for Eversource, said brief outages were planned to happen in Milton and Hyde Park on Tuesday.

“Any planned outages for routine repairs, maintenance or other work are cancelled during a heat wave. With that said, our system operators are constantly monitoring the system, and when they identify stress on the system during a heat wave such as this, we need to schedule short, temporary outages to shift the load on the system and avoid larger, longer outages,” Hinkle said in an email. “To prevent possible severe equipment damage and a potential large outage for the remainder of the heat wave, there will be brief outages in parts of Milton and Hyde Park today between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. The short outages will not last for nearly that long, that is just the window when they will occur.”

Advertisement

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and heat index values reaching up to 100 early in the evening. At night it will be humid with lows in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

Wednesday will also be hot, with highs in the Boston area reaching the mid-90s and heat index values getting up to 102 degrees.

“Heat indices will only be slightly cooler tomorrow, then the heat breaks Thursday,” forecasters tweeted. “Friday into the weekend brings the bigger cool down.”

In the Boston area it will be partly sunny on Wednesday with showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Forecasters said the chance of rain is 60 percent.

“Wednesday afternoon/evening brings a better chance of some strong to severe storms to southern New England, especially northwest MA and CT,” forecasters tweeted. “The main hazard with these storms will be damaging winds.”

Forecasters said Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will be humid with highs in the mid-80s and showers will be likely; there will also be a chance for thunderstorms.

Rain and thunderstorms are also in the forecast for Thursday night, and low temps should dip into the mid-60s. Friday will finally bring a break to the heat. Forecasters said showers are likely, and it will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures staying in the upper 60s.

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.