Pembroke voters green-light $19 million community center

Pembroke is building a new $19 million community center that will replace the current recreation and senior centers.

A ballot question in the June 24 local election passed by a vote of 1,136 to 850, allowing the town to exceed the property tax limits of Proposition 2½ to finance the project. Pembroke’s Town Meeting had approved the debt exclusion on June 22.

Officials said the project would cost the average homeowner about $133 a year in additional property taxes until the debt is fully paid.