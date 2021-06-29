Poetry readings, stamp exhibits, and a blood drive

ReachArts, a community arts center in Swampscott, is hosting its first Garden Art Walk — a townwide outdoor art event on July 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free, with donations encouraged. All are invited to start at the ReachArts building at 89 Burrill St., where maps will be provided to participating gardens, artist locations, and activities. A scavenger hunt and gardening-related crafts will be available for children. For more information, visit www.reacharts.org/.

Theater in the Open will present a poetry reading at Long Hill in Beverly on July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Poems celebrating the natural world will be performed for guests in the Sedgwick Gardens at 572 Essex St. as part of the “Sunset Picnic in the Garden” series. Tickets are $20 for members of the Trustees of Reservations and $25 for nonmembers, and are available at thetrustees.org/event/60645/ .

Newton Community Pride presents the Linda Plaut Newton Festival of the Arts on July 10 and 11 at three different locations in Waban, West Newton, and Newton Highlands. The free festival will include music genres ranging from blues and opera to baroque and jazz. A full event schedule is available at newtoncommunitypride.org.

The Spellman Museum of Stamps & Postal History on Regis College’s campus in Weston is reopening on July 8, after extensive improvements to the building. The reopening will feature two major new exhibits using stamps: one about the history of the 19th Amendment and the other about the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Pilgrims. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $3 for children. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. It will also be open Sunday, July 12, from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.spellmanmuseum.org.

The Raynham Police and Fire departments are hosting a blood drive with the local Knights of Columbus. The drive takes place July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Saint Ann’s Church, 660 North Main St. All residents who wish to donate blood must register in advance at redclossblood.org/give. “We are seeing an alarming shortage of blood across the country, especially due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said. “By donating blood, residents can play a major part in saving the lives of patients.”

Students at the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School recently completed a project to build a vehicle garage for the Bridgewater Police Department. The project took two years due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our carpentry and electrical students worked diligently to finish this project and they should be commended for not only their tremendous effort to see the project through, but also the high quality work they were able to accomplish,” coordinator Jacqueline Machamer said.

