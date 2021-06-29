A positive COVID-19 milestone for Rhode Island

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m currently wondering if freezer pops are OK for every meal. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,567 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 44 new cases since June 25. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.5 percent. The state announced one new death, bringing the total to 2,728. There were 20 people in the hospital, and 628,754 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Help: For Friday’s edition of Rhode Map, I want to create a things-to-do guide for the fourth of July. Send your best ideas to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Rhode Island hit a remarkable pandemic milestone that flew under the radar last week: On June 21, there were zero new hospital admissions for COVID-19. That’s the first time that has happened since March 14, 2020.

The state also reported no new admissions on June 26, and the 20 residents that were hospitalized as of Monday are the fewest the state has seen since March 18, 2020.

Translation: We’ve come a long way since December when there were four days where more than 500 residents were in the hospital.

But what about the delta variant?You’ve probably heard about the newish strain of COVID-19 that is more transmissible than others, which prompted the World Health Organization to urge fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks indoors (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not issued the same recommendation).

Rhode Island reported nine cases of the delta variant as of Monday, and the state isn’t considered among the most at-risk to see wide outbreaks.

Advertisement

The reason: vaccination rates. Rhode Island ranks No. 5 in the country with 69 percent of adults considered fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times.

Over the weekend, former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS News that “certain pockets of the country” could see dense outbreaks, but they are likely to be places where vaccination rates are low.

According to The Times, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Tennessee all have fully vaccinated rates below 45 percent.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ In close committee votes Monday, the Rhode Island House and Senate advanced bills that would outlaw “straw purchases” of guns and prohibit firearms on school grounds, but a legislator withdrew another gun bill after it was “gutted.” Read more.

⚓ Looks like WaterFire is getting the money it needs after all. Read more.

⚓ The Pawtucket police officer who has been on leave since he shot an 18-year-old driver in West Greenwich on June 23 has faced other complaints in the past. Read more.

⚓ Four out of Rhode Island’s five counties were ranked in the top 500 healthiest communities in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Read more.

⚓ The chief financial officer of the agency that runs the troubled state-run hospital has been placed on administrative leave, and the chief medical officer at that hospital is resigning, the Rhode Island governor’s office said Monday. Read more.

⚓ Health insurance companies in Rhode Island are asking the state to approve steep rate increases that would begin in 2022. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Three Asian Americans in Rhode Island share some of their experiences as part of multiple communities. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: Here’s who leads Boston mayor’s race, according to the new Globe/Suffolk University poll. Read more.

⚓ Health: How Biogen used an FDA back channel to win approval of its polarizing Alzheimer’s drug. Read more.

⚓ SCOTUS: The US Supreme Court said Monday it would not intervene in a dispute between New Hampshire and the Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s administration over taxing out-of-state commuters who worked remotely during the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Sports: If you turned off the Red Sox game early last night, you missed a great comeback. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos are holding their weekly press conference at 2 p.m.

⚓ The Rhode Island Foundation is holding a virtual informational session for its Equity Leadership Initiative at 5 p.m. The deadline to apply is July 12.

⚓ The House Finance Committee meets today to discuss legislation that would legalize marijuana for adults.

⚓ The House Committee on Health and Human Services meets this afternoon to consider a bill that would prohibit the sale of certain flavored tobacco products and electronic nicotine delivery systems

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.