Retired state trooper David Green, one of the Winthrop shooting victims, to be laid to rest Friday

“David L. Green of Winthrop passed away suddenly on June 26, 2021,” the site said. “He was 68 years old. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 2, from 10AM-1PM, followed be a services [sic] at the Winthrop Cemetery at 1:30PM. Complete notice to follow.”

The funeral home, located in Winthrop, provided information on services for Green on its website.

Retired state trooper David Green, one of two Black people killed Saturday in Winthrop by a white gunman who authorities say held racist and antisemitic views, will be laid to rest on Friday, according to the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements for the second victim, Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper, 60, weren’t immediately available. Cooper and Green were both gunned down by 28-year-old Nathan Allen, who was later fatally shot by a Winthrop police sergeant, authorities said.

“Deeply distressed by these murders in Winthrop,” tweeted US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, on Monday. “We can never have true justice for David, Ramona, or their loved ones—but there must be accountability. Thank you @DARollins for investigating this apparent hate crime.”

Governor Charlie Baker also condemned the murders, calling them “despicable.”

“The Green and Cooper families lost loved ones to a despicable act and we lost two cherished public servants who proved their mettle time and time again,” tweeted Governor Charlie Baker Monday. “Awful, dreadful story. Rest in peace Trooper Green and USAF Veteran Cooper.”

Also Monday, town officials said they’re launching outreach efforts this week to help residents cope amid the aftermath of the tragedy.

“We know that this horrific and hateful incident has affected many of our community members and everyone will process this grief and trauma in a different way and at a different pace,” said Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty in a statement. “Processing and healing following this tragedy will take time and the Town of Winthrop is committed to making available services and resources to support community members of all ages in the coming days and weeks.”

According to the statement released Monday, Delehanty, who’s also serving as interim town manager, has contacted the Anti-Defamation League as well.

The ADL’s New England branch condemned the shootings via Twitter Monday.

“Apparent hate crime in Winthrop is another ex. of the grave threat extremist ideologies pose to our communities,” the group tweeted. “TY @DARollins @Winthroppolice for investigating as a hate crime. Time to dismantle #racist & #antisemitic ideologies that fuel hate & violence.”

Delehanty, in a brief interview, said Allen had two weapons on his person at the time of the killings, but he declined to describe the firearms, deferring to prosecutors.

He said investigators have considered the possibility Allen may have been targeting a nearby synagogue when he crashed a stolen truck before exiting the vehicle and fatally shooting Cooper and Green.

“We can’t know what he was thinking on that day,” Delehanty said. “It’s ... not certain, but it’s something we cannot rule out either.”

On Tuesday, the town statement said, the local health department’s Crisis Intervention Team, which includes a licensed clinical social worker and an outreach officer, will canvass the neighborhood where the shootings occurred to speak with residents.

The team will also provide flyers and cards to residents informing them of available community and online resources for anyone needing help in the aftermath of the killings, according to the statement.

Winthrop school officials, the statement said, will also contact impacted families and staff to offer support and highlight available resources, and school department personnel will attend a “Neighborhood Drop In meeting” slated for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Winthrop Senior Center located at 35 Harvard St.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters during a Monday briefing that Allen left behind writings that described white people as “apex predators” and acted with “hate in his heart.”

“When he became radicalized, or when he started believing these things, we are not certain yet,” Rollins said. “We are continuing to, every minute, to investigate this, to interview people, and to find out why and how this happened.”

On Saturday afternoon, Allen crashed the truck into a building on Shirley Street and then “executed” two bystanders a short distance away, authorities said. He shot Cooper in the back multiple times and shot Green repeatedly in the head, neck, and torso. Allen passed several other people after the crash who were not Black but did not harm them, Rollins said.

“We are learning more every day, but I am confident saying that there was hate in this man’s heart,” she said. “Whether that was the only reason he did what he did, we’re not going to be fully sure. But I can tell you I’m certain of his language, in his own handwriting, and certain of the fact that the two people that were murdered are Black.”

Kim Carrillo, a neighbor, said Allen was carrying two guns when he charged at the officer.

“He went right past us,” she said Monday. “He didn’t touch us. He looked right at us.”

On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also expressed condolences to the families of Cooper and Green.

“My thoughts are with the families of the two victims of Saturday’s horrific shooting in Winthrop,” Polito tweeted. “David Green and Ramona Cooper both had led lives dedicated to public service to the Commonwealth and our nation and their loss will be felt.”

