Rhode Island man diagnosed with rare tick-borne Powassan virus disease

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island resident has been diagnosed with a rare tick-borne disease that can cause muscular weakness or even paralysis, state public health officials said Tuesday.

The case of Powassan virus disease was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health said in an emailed statement.

The case was confirmed in a previously healthy man over the age of 70 from Providence County, who developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering, officials said.