Man pulled from water in Scituate and taken to hospital following search

The Coast Guard was called about 2:45 p.m. and began searching the waters with local police and fire personnel, according to Petty Officer Briana Carter. The man was recovered about 2:45 p.m. and was transported to South Shore Hospital, Carter said. The man’s condition was unknown.

Dive crews were seen around 3:30 p.m. searching in Scituate Harbor near the bridge on Edward Foster Road. Dozens of police and fire officials gathered on the bridge as the search continued.

The Plymouth County dive team was on the scene, officials said.

The Coast Guard dispatched search crews from its Point Allerton station in Hull and a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod, Carter said.

Scituate’s fire and police departments, Cohasset police, and Marshall police also responded to the search.

Drownings have come in scores in recent months — Massachusetts counted 18 in the month of May alone, including a 75-year-old woman who died in Scituate Harbor after a boat capsized.

Temperatures in the Boston area hit 97 degrees on Tuesday.

