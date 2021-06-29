Shark sighting shuts down Narragansett beaches

“We can’t confirm if it was a shark or sunfish,” said DEM spokesman Mike Healy. “By the time we got to the beach to get a better look we didn’t spot the fish anymore. Out of an abundance of caution our beach managers closed Salty Brine and Roger Wheeler State Beach to swimming for a little more than an hour, between 12:35 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.”

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirms that Salty Brine Beach and Roger Wheeler beaches were closed near the Port of Galilee jetty in Narragansett, but cannot yet confirm what kind of fish the girl saw, officials said.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Swimmers were forced to clear the water at Salty Brine Beach on Tuesday afternoon after a young girl spotted what appeared to be a shark in the water.

Advertisement

The fish was approximately 150 yards offshore.

Janelle Marzullo of East Providence was at the beach with her children sitting in the sand near the chilly Atlantic waters when she saw a girl she describes as 7- or 8-years old run from the water to get the lifeguard’s attention.

“Once the lifeguards noticed what she was pointing at, they evacuated everyone out of the water,” said Marzullo, who was only a few feet away from the lifeguard’s station. “I saw the shark fin several times. I didn’t see his body but he was circling that area.”

The unknown fish was inside the orange buoys and people rushed out of the water, Marzullo told the Globe, describing the sudden anxious moments.

“The lifeguard came down off the chair and ran to the bottom of the beach at the shoreline,” she said “Everyone gasped and ran to see what was going on. Everyone started to scream and holler for everyone to get out of the water and evacuate.”

Advertisement

Once the water was clear, the crowd calmed down, Marzullo says. Beachgoers monitored the fish from the shoreline, pointing out a dorsal fine trolling the waters offshore.

“I think at first it was the initial adrenaline, the excitement of seeing something like that,” Marzullo says. “I have never seen a shark in real life. And then the worry. I have children and go to the beach all the time. The lifeguard wasn’t the first one to see it. It was a little girl who pointed out the shark.”

Sharks and other fish that can appear to be sharks are not uncommon during the summer months in warmer Atlantic waters. Sharks are currently migrating north from Florida to Maine in search of food, such as plump grey seals.

“It’s the busiest week at the beach because of the Fourth of July, you have people who just want to cool off because it’s so hot outside,” Healy says. “We don’t want to inconvenience beachgoers but our number one job is public safety.

“Last summer at one point, we pulled swimmers from a beach and it turned out to be a sunfish. From afar, if the sunfish is not flopping over, it looks like a shark fin. But shark fins do not flop.”

According to DEM fin-sighting protocol, if a beachgoers sees a fish that appears to be a shark, they notify the lifeguard, who then alerts marine biologists and environmental police officers. Biologists will attempt to view the fish, and beach patrons are asked to leave the water temporarily.

Advertisement

The research group, OCEARCH, spotted an 883-pound white shark named Freya that made her way from waters off North Carolina all the way to New England, where she was last pinged earlier this month in Block Island Sound and later near Martha’s Vineyard.

“This was definitely a learning experience,” Marzullo says. “I think here in Rhode Island, and being in New England, we are probably not as on guard as we could be. Seeing something like that today, I’ll be more vigilant.

“There’s nobody in the water still. Everyone is still on guard. It’s still out there lurking.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.