Shekarchi says no consensus on police misconduct bill

And last week during, a taping of the Globe’s Rhode Island Report podcast , Shekarchi had said he was hoping to pass a LEOBOR bill before this session, which is expected to end on Thursday.

Representative Anastasia P. Williams, a Providence Democrat, introduced a bill to overhaul the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), which dictates how departments around the state deal with police officer misconduct, following an outcry over the killing of George Floyd.

PROVIDENCE — The General Assembly is not expected to change the law for disciplining police officers during this legislative session, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said Tuesday.

But on Tuesday, Shekarchi issued a statement saying, “It appears we can’t reach consensus in the House on reforming LEOBOR before we finish our legislative business this week. I pledge to continue to work hard on this important issue, and if we have a fall session, I hope we can have a resolution then.”

The legislation introduced by Williams would rename the law to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Accountability Act while expanding the size of the panel in charge of disciplinary action and increasing the length of suspensions without pay.

When the House meets on Tuesday afternoon, it is expected to pass a pay equity bill that emerged from intensive negotiations with the business community.

The bill, sponsored by Representative Susan R. Donovan, a Bristol Democrat, passed out of the House Labor Committee on Friday by a vote of 12-0.

The bill would update the Equal Pay Act of 1963 by, for example, preventing employers from paying women less than men for “substantially similar” work, rather than only for exactly the same work. And it would prohibit employers from relying on wage history to set pay when hiring.

