Son who allegedly murdered his father in Duxbury due in court Tuesday morning

The elder Callahan was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth where he was later pronounced dead, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office, which is prosecuting.

Jack Callahan, 19, was arrested by Duxbury and State Police Monday after authorities discovered 57-year-old Scott R. Callahan in Island Creek Pond, located within Crocker Memorial Park.

A Duxbury man who allegedly killed his father in a town park Monday is due in Plymouth District Court Tuesday to face a charge of murder, officials said.

A cause of death was not released by authorities on Monday.

Duxbury police said in a statement that a woman reported around 2 a.m. Monday that Jack Callahan had arrived home and told her that his father was missing. Officials, the statement said, determined that the father and son had been heading home when an Uber driver dropped them off at Crooker Memorial Park.

Officers went to the park and spotted items belonging to the elder Callahan, police said. They began a search for the father with assistance from a K-9 unit and Duxbury fire personnel. Scott Callahan’s body was found in the shallow pond in the park and pulled from the water, authorities said.

Advertisement

In a separate statement Monday afternoon, Cruz’s office said Jack Callahan was arrested later in the day.

Family members could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Island Creek Pond is 8 feet at its deepest, according to the North and South Rivers Watershed Association.

The pond serves as the headwaters to Island Creek and stretches across 35 acres in the village of Tinkertown. It is popular for fishing, canoeing, and ice skating in winter and is surrounded by woods of oak, pine, and some cedar trees in the 43-acre Crooker Memorial Park.

Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.