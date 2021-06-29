State House exterior tours starting soon

Want an up-close look at the Golden Dome? Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin has you covered.
On Wednesday at 11 a.m., Galvin’s office said in a statement, he’ll brief reporters on upcoming State House tours that’ll be available to the public. The briefing will be held in front of the General Hooker entrance to the State House.
“Secretary Galvin will be speaking about his plans to welcome and accommodate visitors outside the State House this summer while the building remains closed to the public,” the statement said. “In addition, Galvin will be highlighting other historical attractions open in Massachusetts this summer.”
Starting with the kickoff of HarborFest on Thursday, Galvin’s office said, his State House Tours Division will offer walk-up exterior tours of the building, until the interior’s reopened to the public. It’s been closed to the public amid the pandemic.
There’s also a special treat in store for visitors walking the Freedom Trail, according to the statement.
“Visitors walking the Freedom Trail this week will be able to find a tour guide distributing American flags at the Ashburton Park entrance to the State House on Bowdoin Street,” the release said.
Galvin’s office said he’ll be making Wednesday’s announcement with the “influx” of tourists expected to descend on the Hub ahead of the July 4th holiday.
