State House exterior tours starting soon

Want an up-close look at the Golden Dome? Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin has you covered.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., Galvin’s office said in a statement, he’ll brief reporters on upcoming State House tours that’ll be available to the public. The briefing will be held in front of the General Hooker entrance to the State House.

“Secretary Galvin will be speaking about his plans to welcome and accommodate visitors outside the State House this summer while the building remains closed to the public,” the statement said. “In addition, Galvin will be highlighting other historical attractions open in Massachusetts this summer.”