Stoughton couple riding motorcycle killed in head-on crash with car on Route 138

A Stoughton couple riding a motorcycle were killed in a head-on crash when a sedan crossed into their lane while the vehicles were traveling on Route 138 Monday night, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

Prosecutors identified the couple as Alfredo J. Pedro and Alinda C. Pedro. The couple were riding on a Honda motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pedros were traveling north on Route 138 — which is also known as Washington Street — when the operator of a Toyota Corolla crossed from the southbound lane into the path of the motorcycle, Morrissey’s office stated.