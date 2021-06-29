Website for Mass. vaccine lottery going live Thursday; officials release details on how to sign up

Fully vaccinanted adults, officials said, can enroll for a chance to win one of five $1 million cash prizes, while fully vaccinated youths ages 12 to 17 have an opportunity to snag one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

In a statement, Baker’s office said residents starting Thursday can enroll in the lottery online at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com . Residents without Internet access, or those needing assistance, will also be able to call 211 starting Thursday, with call takers available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Governor Charlie Baker’s office on Tuesday provided highly anticipated information on the state’s upcoming Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway lottery , which residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter starting Thursday.

People are considered fully vaccinated once they have two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

Baker’s office said drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning Monday, July 26 and continuing every Monday through August 23.

“The first drawing for the giveaway will occur on Monday, July 26, with registration for that week’s drawing closing on Thursday, July 22,” the statement said. “Winners will be announced later in the week following each drawing.”

The statement said residents who enter the sweepstakes before one of the weekly entry deadlines are eligible for all weekly drawings thereafter.

“Only lawful, permanent residents of Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated can enter the drawings,” the statement said. “Residents must have received their vaccine doses within Massachusetts.”

Baker, a Republican, had announced the lottery program last month.

In launching the program, Massachusetts joined California, Ohio, and other states that have turned to big-money lotteries and other incentives to convince as many people as possible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

“The Commonwealth leads the nation in vaccinating our residents,” Baker said in a June statement. “Our goal remains ensuring everyone that wants a vaccine has access to one . . . The VaxMillions Giveaway is one of the many ways our administration is encouraging people to get vaccinated.”

