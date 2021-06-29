What we know so far about the two people murdered in Winthrop: Ramona Cooper and David Green

Ramona Cooper “was a beloved colleague who will be greatly missed,” said Kyle Toto, spokesman for the VA's Boston office.

The murders of Ramona Cooper and David L. Green are being investigated as a hate crime . Here is what we know so far about the two victims.

It seems that the two Black people shot and killed by a white man Saturday in Winthrop were random victims who didn’t know their shooter or one another. Both happened to be public servants.

Cooper, 60, lived in Winthrop and had worked at a supply shop for the VA in Jamaica Plain. The Air Force veteran is survived by an identical twin sister, Regina Robinson, of Hartford, Conn., and a 32-year-old son, Gary Cooper Jr., who lives in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Her family was not aware that Ramona Cooper had moved from Chelsea to Winthrop, said her former husband, Gary Cooper Sr. She was crossing Shirley Street in front of Expert Auto, a half mile from her home, when she was shot three times in the back. It was 2:41 p.m.

Cooper moved to an apartment with a view on Winthrop Shore Drive a year or two ago, said her upstairs neighbor, Anton Fletcher. “Whoo, man, she loved the place,” he said. “You would have thought she won a game show.”

Cooper largely kept to herself, but could “talk your ear off” when she had the chance, Fletcher said. Cooper occasionally had girlfriends over for quiet dinners.

Fletcher is also an Air Force veteran and that set their friendship in motion. The two would “talk hours on end” about the VA and her work there, Fletcher said.

They lived next to a corner restaurant, Café Rosetti, and would savor the smell of garlic wafting their way, Fletcher said. They liked to tease and try to guess who had the better smelling advantages — Cooper, on the first floor, or Fletcher, up above, he said.

Advertisement

At the VA, Cooper had taken part in the agency’s “compensated work therapy” program, which provides “employment opportunities for veterans with physical and mental health challenges.”

“She was a beloved colleague who will be greatly missed,” said Kyle Toto, spokesman for the VA’s Boston office.

Ramona and Gary Cooper were married from 1983 to 1995 while they were in the Air Force together.

According to Cooper’s LinkedIn profile, she served part of her Air Force stint as a specialist in information systems and telecommunication at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington state.

Their son was born while they were stationed in Germany.

When the couple traveled together “she liked to go to the ocean,” Gary Cooper Sr. said.

Ramona grew up in West Haven, Conn., and “she could look out and see the ocean from her homeroom class,” her former husband said.

Her twin sister, Regina Robinson, of Hartford, Conn., is Ramona Cooper’s only living relative other than her son, Gary Cooper Sr. said.

After the Coopers’ divorce, when Cooper Jr. was 8, he went to live with his father in Pennsylvania.

“Right now we’re just trying to figure out what’s what,” Cooper Sr. said. “That’s where we’re at.”

David L. Green (right), was voted “most athletic” at Winthrop High and worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years. Courtesy Nick Tsiotos

David Green

Green, 68, a retired state trooper, was slain in an alley near his childhood home on Beach Road where he still lived. Green was shot four times in the head and three times in the torso.

Green was voted “most athletic” at Winthrop High and worked in law enforcement for nearly 40 years. He never married, instead remaining home to take care of his parents before they died, relatives said.

Advertisement

When Green was growing up in the 1960s and ’70s, his family was one of a handful of Black families living in Winthrop, relatives said.

“‘Greenzo’ was just one of us and it didn’t matter to any of us that he was Black,” Pat DeGregorio wrote on a Facebook tribute.

“The Green family are wonderful people,” someone else posted.

Green graduated from Winthrop High in 1972. As a sophomore he had been voted “most athletic.” He set records running hurdles in track and field, and classmates also remembered his friendly personality and quiet nature.

“David had the record in the 100 yard low hurdles,” Rocky Aliberti wrote. “10.9 seconds if I remember right. THATS SMOKING!”

When Richard Dean was the new kid in eighth grade, it was Green’s welcoming energy that left an indelible mark.

“Dave was one of the first guys I met, he made me feel so welcome to my new environment,” Dean wrote on the Facebook tribute. “I will never forget the warmth that was shown to me.”

Green’s older brother, Aria Green, 70, remembered his brother as a hero.

“He was a hero to me,” Aria Green said. “He was just that type of person.”

“And I just want people to remember that my brother was not only a brave person, but he was a very kind and good person. He wanted to help people.”

Advertisement

Wylene Green, Aria Green’s wife, said there were only four Black families in Winthrop when the brothers were growing up.

She said that Green was among the last of those “original” Black families who still lived there. “They were always loved and respected,” she said.









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.