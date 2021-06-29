For workers, it’s ‘unbearable’ heat vs. ‘gotta pay the bills’

But on Tuesday, as temperatures soared to the upper 90s for a second straight day, he said that for him, the heat is unprecedented.

Ali Javadian, 41, stood under a sliver of shade offered by one of the sidewalk’s few trees as his co-workers raked sizzling hot tar down Tremont Street. As a civil engineer working at the Lorusso Corp., Javadian has spent the last 15 years working outside through the heat.

“I have never experienced this before. It’s so warm. Of course it’s global warming,” Javadian said as beads of sweat rolled off his forehead. “For years, I just read about [global warming]. But now I can feel it. I think it’s the beginning of a disaster. You can see it with your eyes.”

For the second time this month, a heat wave has brought scorching temperatures to the region. This month is poised to be the city’s hottest June on record. Adding insult to injury, more than 1,000 people lost power temporarily in Milton and Hyde Park as part of efforts to ease the stress on the power grid, officials said.

Extreme heat has been the deadliest weather phenomenon in the country over the last 30 years, according to the National Weather Service and while Acting Mayor Kim Janey has declared a heat emergency, Boston’s workers still have to pay their bills.

Javadian said many of his co-workers are too old to be working in weather like this and he worries many people working physical labor will lose their jobs as climate change continues to bring more extreme weather conditions, which he said neither existing infrastructure nor laborers will be able to tolerate.

On a day like Tuesday, the wet tar on the streets heats up to 300 degrees, according to George Dos Santos, another Lorusso employee. Dos Santos is 71 and for 18 years, he’s felt the heat under his boots day in and day out during the summers.

“You can feel it burning on your face … When you get home, your body is hot all night long,” said Dos Santos. “You go to sleep and then do it again tomorrow.”

Omar Washington, 49, works at Boston Bodyworks in Roxbury, where temperatures inside the shop reached 102 degrees and there was no breeze. He’s been in the autobody industry for 20 years and is used to working in hot conditions, but Tuesday was “almost unbearable.”

“My boss is like, ‘I need this. I need that.’ I’m like, I can barely breathe,” Washington said. “My body’s like, ‘enough is enough.’ But gotta pay the bills.”

Washington waited for his 4 p.m. bus home down the street from the Vine Street Community Center, a BCYF Cooling Center, which provides a public air-conditioned space during heat emergencies. Despite being in one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods with a large population of vulnerable residents, the cooling center was nearly vacant all day.

Tatiana Andrews-Romain (left) and Amara Reeves, both youth enrichment specialists, were among the few people in a cooling center at the BCYF Vine Street Community Center. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Washington said he’s never visited a community cooling center; his end-of-day cool-down usually involves a cold beer and playing in the kiddie pool with his 10 month-old grandson, RJ, who wants to play no matter how hot it is.

At the end of a nine-hour work day as a prep technician in the hot Boston Bodyworks shop, Omar Washington played with his 10-month-old grandson, Rashard Scott. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

He plans to get to work early on Wednesday, so he can miss the peak temperature — highs in the mid-90s with a chance of a thunderstorm — and get home early to RJ.

“He makes it all worth it,” Washington said.

Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com.