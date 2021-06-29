Representative Gosar criticized for apparent plans to hold fund-raiser with white supremacist

Gosar appeared to confirm his participation in the event, hosted by Fuentes and the America First Political Action Conference, on Twitter Tuesday, telling his followers to “ignore the left” in response to the criticism, which included calls for him to be stripped of his committee assignments.

Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing criticism after a flyer advertising a fund-raiser featuring Gosar and white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes was publicized in recent days.

Democrats, including Representative Ted Lieu of California, have called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to take action over Gosar’s ties to Fuentes.

“Dear @GOPLeader: Rep Gosar is a white nationalist like former Rep Steve King, except Rep King didn’t also enable an insurrection. When will you remove Rep Gosar from House Committees?” Lieu tweeted Tuesday.

But Gosar is also facing criticism from at least one member of his own party. Former Representative Denver Riggleman of Virginia, a Trump-endorsed former Air Force intelligence officer who lost his re-election campaign in a May primary after he officiated a same-sex wedding, denounced the event Monday in a tweet.

Riggleman, sharing a screenshot of the event invite on Twitter, called it a “dangerous time.”

Gosar later walked back his Tweet in an interview with CNN, telling reporter Manu Raju that he had “no idea what’s going on” and said no fund-raiser was scheduled on Friday. An e-mail sent to Gosar’s campaign was not immediately returned.

According to Business Insider, the digital flyer for the event, which says a date and time will be announced July 1st, was circulated on the “America First” channel on Telegram, a chat app with encryption features that has become popular with white supremacists who have been kicked off platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The flyer urges participants to donate online to Gosar’s WinRed online fund-raising site.

Fuentes, a podcaster who briefly attended Boston University but left after attending the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, N.C., has frequently espoused white supremacist views, according to the Anti-Defamation League and other groups. Ahead of the attack on the US Capitol, Fuentes advocated violence against state lawmakers, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Gosar has frequently come under fire for his own views, most recently for describing the Jan. 6 Capitol attackers “peaceful patriots” after he was among those who led the effort to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

