An eviction letter in a pandemic is an inhumane way to prod tenants

Beacon Communities’ decision to file more than 100 eviction cases against residents during a pandemic is unconscionable (“Eviction cases roil life at a Hyde Park complex,” Page A1, June 22). Other property managers in Boston have not responded to the crisis in this way. Why has Beacon?

The article quotes a city housing official who says the affordable-housing operator was trying “to get the attention of residents who weren’t responding,” and the reporter writes that “in a sense, it worked.”

I do not want to live in a city in which landlords use notices to quit to get the attention of tenants. Such a practice is inhumane. Even when someone does not ultimately lose their housing, receiving a notice to quit causes intense stress and long-lasting emotional harm, and leaves a permanent mark on the person’s record that affects their future ability to find housing.