Close the ‘SNAP gap’ and get food assistance to those who need it

MassINC’s latest poll on food insecurity confirms what we already know: The application process for food assistance is confusing and cumbersome for hungry families across Massachusetts (“Survey finds significant food insecurity,” Metro, June 25). COVID-19 has exacerbated the disparate impact of poverty and exposed the urgent need to end hunger.

For the past two years, we have advocated for legislation filed by state Senator Sal N. DiDomenico and Representative Jay D. Livingstone that would connect more people to food assistance by closing what is known as the “SNAP gap.” This gap represents the more than 700,000 residents enrolled in MassHealth who are eligible for but not receiving food assistance benefits through the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the most effective anti-hunger program in the country.