Confederate soybeans and the legacy of racism in American agriculture

Unlike the names for public-facing produce like apples, the names for soy cultivars are not intended to entice consumers. Instead, they began as a pragmatic means to keep genetic lineages straight. In the early 1900s, when the United States Department of Agriculture took part in importing and sorting Asian seeds into cultivars for American farmers, names indicating geographic origin, such as “Peking,” were common. By the 1940s, breeders were choosing names for soybeans, still widely regarded as “botanical immigrants,” that rooted them on American soil. Northern breeders favored the names of presidents — Adams, Lincoln — and tribal nations: Chippewa, Blackhawk.

If you were a devoted reader of “Soybean Digest” in the mid-20th century, you might have witnessed a quiet invasion on the US maps printed alongside the magazine’s annual review of newly cultivated varieties of soybeans, known as cultivars. As soybeans spread into the American South to become one of its leading cash crops, the names given to cultivars in the region harked back to its dark past.

But in the South, starting in the mid-1950s, Confederate generals returned, a century after they lost the Civil War.

It began with a smattering of “Jackson” and “Lee” cultivars. By the last map of the series, in 1966, older varieties had been crowded out by “Hood,” “Hill,” “Hampton,” “Stuart,” and “Bragg.”

This shift pointed to a dramatic transformation of Southern agriculture — one that largely excluded African American farmers — in which new soybean varieties played a major role once held by cotton.

The Confederate cultivars were largely the work of a single man: Edgar E. Hartwig, who oversaw the USDA’s cooperative soybean breeding program for the 11 former Confederate states plus Oklahoma. He was consummately skilled at mixing and matching plant genes to create hardy, higher-yielding varieties that could be processed into oil and animal feed. As Hartwig’s cultivars went into circulation, soybean acreage in his 12 states increased sixfold between 1954 to 1974 to almost 16 million acres, one-quarter of the nation’s total.

Soy appealed to farmers because it was not cotton. For decades the region had struggled with gluts of its main cash crop and consequent low prices. Hartwig’s soybeans provided Southern farmers with a more robust cash flow. So by 1960 American farmers were planting about 15 million acres of cotton, down from almost 45 million acres at the crop’s peak in the 1920s.

This might provide the best clue to Hartwig’s commitment to Confederate generals. As an agricultural modernizer, he was selling Southern landowners on a new mechanized system. Soybeans required farmers to invest more heavily in equipment, fertilizers, and pesticides. Confederate generals, memorialized in the names of parks, towns, and military bases, were a familiar form of nostalgia to drape over disruptive innovation.

Key to the effectiveness of this pitch was the race of the intended audience. Nearly 90 percent of landowners were white. They had customarily sold their own cotton fiber while allowing both white and Black tenants to sell the cottonseed to local mills. Now, with soybeans, they could dispense with the labor of sharecroppers and keep all the profits for themselves.

This helped concentrate Southern agriculture into fewer hands: The number of farm operators decreased by more than half between 1954 and 1987. White farmers, who were best positioned to receive credit and government aid, reaped most of the benefits. African Americans, poorer to begin with, suffered from discriminatory practices on the part of both private and public lenders.

In 1920 there were 920,000 nonwhite farms in the South, a majority of them operated by tenants. In 1954, the number had fallen to 430,000, or 26 percent of the region’s farms. By 1987, the number would drop to a mere 27,000, or 3 percent of farms in the South. This decline represented the virtual disappearance of Black sharecroppers but also of tens of thousands of Black owner-operators unable to compete on a fair basis because of their lesser access to capital.

The influence of the Confederate cultivars waned after the 1970s, when commercial seed developers largely took the reins from USDA breeders like Hartwig. Proper names were supplanted by alphanumeric designations like “AG2702” and “5344STS.”

But Hartwig persisted in his enthusiasm for Confederate names, suggesting an embrace of Lost Cause mythology. He used all three of Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest’s names on separate cultivars. Hartwig, who would be honored posthumously as the “father of soybeans in the South,” released his last Confederate soybean in 1993, three years before his death. The “Lyon” was named for Hylan Benton Lyon, a brigadier general from Kentucky who evaded capture during the war by shooting and killing a Union sergeant.

The Confederate soybean cultivars have receded into the past, but they are a tangible reminder of systemic racism in agriculture. Facing decades of pressure, the federal government has made halting progress toward redressing the wrongs it did to farmers of color, most recently by promising them $4 billion of debt relief. Critics have decried this as reparations. In this context, it’s worth recalling Hartwig’s soybeans as one illustration of how the USDA served, above all, the interests of white farmers.

Matthew Roth is assistant director of the Andrea Mitchell Center for the Study of Democracy at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of “Magic Bean: The Rise of Soy in America.”