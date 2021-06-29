Family wealth should not be a factor in rates of drowning deaths

In “Seeking reasons for a surge in drownings” (Page A1, June 25), we learn that “nearly 80 percent of children in families with household income less than $50,000 have no or low swimming ability.” In addition, drowning death rates for Black children ages 10-14 are 3.6 times higher than for white children. As a lifesaving skill, swimming competence must become a mandatory part of school physical education. Schools can partner with YMCAs and other public and private clubs to access pools.

It is shameful that a hot day and a cool pond can kill children based on how much money their parents make.