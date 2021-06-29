fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Family wealth should not be a factor in rates of drowning deaths

Updated June 29, 2021, 51 minutes ago
State Department of Conservation and Recreation employees posted "no swimming" signs last week at Turtle Pond in Hyde Park after a man drowned there.
State Department of Conservation and Recreation employees posted "no swimming" signs last week at Turtle Pond in Hyde Park after a man drowned there.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In “Seeking reasons for a surge in drownings” (Page A1, June 25), we learn that “nearly 80 percent of children in families with household income less than $50,000 have no or low swimming ability.” In addition, drowning death rates for Black children ages 10-14 are 3.6 times higher than for white children. As a lifesaving skill, swimming competence must become a mandatory part of school physical education. Schools can partner with YMCAs and other public and private clubs to access pools.

It is shameful that a hot day and a cool pond can kill children based on how much money their parents make.

Advertisement

Robin Herman

Waltham

The writer is a retired assistant dean for communications at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Globe Opinion