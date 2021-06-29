A hate crime in Winthrop

Instead, the gunman targeted and murdered two Black people — David L. Green, 68, a retired state trooper, and Ramona Cooper, 60, an Air Force veteran . He shot Green in the head, neck, and torso; Cooper was hit multiple times in the back.

On Saturday, Kim Carrillo saw a man carrying two guns. “He went right past us,” the Winthrop resident told the Globe two days later. “He didn’t touch us. He looked right at us.”

This is a hate crime, an act of white domestic terrorism.

Law enforcement officials are still determining what motivated Nathan Allen, 28, to steal a box truck, crash it into a building, and kill Cooper and Green. This much is already known: Allen held white extremist views about Black people and Jews. In notebooks later found by authorities, he drew swastikas and espoused white supremacist rhetoric.

“We are learning more every day, but I am confident saying that there was hate in this man’s heart,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at a Monday news conference. “Whether that was the only reason he did what he did, we’re not going to be fully sure. But I can tell you I’m certain of his language, in his own handwriting, and certain of the fact that the two people that were murdered are Black.”

A Winthrop police sergeant killed Allen during a shootout.

At a makeshift memorial for the victims, Winthrop residents placed candles, flowers, and a handmade sign: “Hate has no home here.” It’s a lovely but misguided sentiment. In America, white supremacist violence always finds a home, where it lies coiled and ready to strike. What happened in Winthrop isn’t endemic to one town in one state. Such racial hatred corrodes this nation’s heart.

Allen’s rampage is exactly the kind of white domestic extremism that has federal officials worried. Since the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, fueled by former President Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 election, both the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security have issued urgent warnings about a surge in white supremacist violence.

“In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said recently. He announced the first National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, a cross-agency effort that includes resources to target and prosecute threats and enhance efforts to deter Americans from joining hate groups.

While there’s no indication yet that Allen was affiliated with any particular organization, Rollins said she and other authorities are investigating how he became “radicalized.” From Tucker Carlson’s rabid lies about “anti-white mania” on his nightly Fox News “white rage” hour to social media sites stoking white grievance and fears of “white replacement,” it isn’t difficult to imagine how a white man with an overblown sense of entitlement can succumb to violent and radical views.

Last weekend, Donie O’Sullivan, a CNN correspondent, spoke to Trump supporters at the former president’s Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio. Those he engaged seemed convinced that Trump will be reinstated as president in August, fervent nonsense boosted by the Trump cult and spread by Trump himself.

“What if that doesn’t happen?” O’Sullivan asked about a Trump return to the White House. One man said, “We’re going to be in a civil war because the militia will be taking over.” A self-identified member of the Three Percenters, an extremist militia designated in Canada as a terrorist group, said, “I honestly believe it’s coming” when asked if he expected more insurrectionist violence.

Allen, who described white people as “apex predators,” might not have been planning a government overthrow, but it’s also dangerous to dismiss his murderous actions as an isolated incident. To do so only benefits the terrorists.

“We must confront the growing threat of white nationalism,” Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted. The most effective way to confront this is to stop pretending our lives will remain untouched by the racist violence that has metastasized in America for centuries.

On a summer’s day in a quiet Boston suburb, two Black people were executed — as Rollins correctly stated — because they were Black. History’s echoes stalk us, and again we are reminded that from John Wilkes Booth to Dylann Roof, America faces no greater threat than an angry white man with a grudge and a gun.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.