I’ve become a GOP fund-raising bogeyman

One whose fearsome specter can apparently pry open the wallets of right-wingers across the vast reaches of the Commonwealth.

Our story begins three weeks ago, when I wrote a column about the sorry state of affairs at the Massachusetts Republican State Committee, where, under chairman Jim Lyons, the treasury is so depleted that the party has only about $173,000 on hand — less than half of what it cost to put on its 2018 state convention.

Advertisement

Lyons, a far-right social conservative, is waging an undeclared guerrilla war against Governor Charlie Baker, whom he considers a RINO (Republican in Name Only), as well as against the Baker wing of the party. Baker types think there’s value in having a popular moderate Republican governing the state. Lyons’s allies would be content if the GOP ran nothing more than, say, the Minot’s Ledge lighthouse, as long as hard-core conservatives get to call all the shots there.

My reporting left me with lots of questions, so I sent an e-mail to Lyons and communications aide Evan Lips. A few of my queries had to do with Lyons’s attempt to mount a free-speech defense of a homophobic e-mail by Deborah Martell, one of his close allies on the state committee. The crux: Given that it isn’t a government entity that is pressuring Martell to resign from the state committee, but rather other upset Republicans, why exactly does Lyons think the First Amendment applies here?

Another was whether Lyons, unbeknownst to the state committee as a whole, is tapping a murky legal defense fund to pay expenses related to the attorney general’s investigation of a curious campaign-finance occurrence involving Senator Ryan Fattman and his wife, Stephanie, and the state GOP. That seeming scheme saw Fattman donate $137,000 to the state party, which then spent $136,405 to aid Stephanie’s campaign to win reelection as Worcester County’s register of probate.

Advertisement

No response from Lyons or Lips.

But then came a state GOP fund-raising pitch featuring, of all things, me. Or at least my queries.

In an e-mail fund-raising blast, Lyons wrote: “At the beginning of the week, a Globe columnist issued me an ultimatum — answer these questions by Friday ‘in a full and forthcoming manner,’ or else.” He repeated several of my questions about his understanding of the First Amendment, without ever answering them, and then vowed he wasn’t going to let the Globe “lecture us about our constitutional rights.”

Actually, there was no “or else” in my note. Here’s what I wrote: “I would appreciate answers to these queries by Friday. That gives you a week, which should be more than adequate time to answer my questions in a full and forthcoming manner.”

But look, necessity is the mother of invention, and Lyons is in deep need. His various other fund-raising efforts are coming up snake eyes. In mid-month, the party had to cancel a fund-raiser with US Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas. GOP sources say Crenshaw decided discretion was the better part of valor when it came to wading into the toxic environment Lyons has created. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming recently bailed out of another planned event. Word is that when the party reached out to Trump favorite Elise Stefanik to do a fund-raiser, her staff declined. Meanwhile, Republican sources say some of the state party’s prominent past fund-raisers are about to make clear they will help out, but only if Lyons leaves.

Advertisement

So maybe I’m all that Jim has left on the fund-raising front. What if, without me, the GOP won’t be able to have a 2022 state party convention? Why, that would deprive political anthropologists of a sterling opportunity to study scores of furtive and seldom seen Massachusetts GOP wackadoodles at close range. Like, say, the nearly 28 percent of delegates who in 2018 cast convention votes to endorse for governor Scott blame-the-gays-for-the-Holocaust Lively. And this time around, we’ve got the added overlay of Donald Trump, the GOP’s exiled emperor, and his Big Lie.

Republicans, even if you don’t care, we news folk can’t go without a Massachusetts Republican Party convention in 2022. So please, give to the GOP State Committee — or else.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.