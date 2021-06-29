The Pacific Northwest is experiencing dangerous levels of heat. Here’s a look at the destruction and disruption caused so far

On Monday, the Pacific Northwest was experiencing its most intense heat wave in history, and temperature records set just the day before in numerous cities including Portland and Seattle were obliterated .

The dangers posed to residents of the area are abundant. Much of the population is not accustomed to such heat or equipped to deal with it. Many lack air conditioning to keep cool. Seattle, for instance, is the least air-conditioned metro area in the nation, according to The Seattle Times.

Advertisement

“The heat wave has sent dozens to emergency rooms in Seattle; fouled the air with ozone; primed the state for wildfire; buckled roadways, causing traffic jams; and set the stage for disaster for northwest salmon,” the newspaper reported on Monday.

The cause of the unrelenting heat has been attributed to a heat dome by meteorologists. The zone of high pressure over the Northwest — centered near the US-Canada border — is responsible for the sky-high temperatures.

US Postal Service letter carrier Alexis Chumney took a long drink in front of a Wedgwood convenience store as temperatures passed 100 degrees on Monday in Seattle. Ken Lambert/Associated Press

This particular heat dome is being noted for its size and intensity, which is so rare that models suggest it’s only likely to occur once every several thousand years. But such extraordinary events are being worsened and made more likely to occur by human-caused climate change.

“The problem with calling this a once-in-a-1000 year event is that the climate system is not in a balanced state. The past is no longer a reliable guide for the future,” the Oregon Climate Office tweeted. “These events are becoming more frequent and intense, a trend projected to continue.”

Advertisement

The oppressive heat may finally subside for cities including Portland and Seattle on Tuesday, but forecasters said that additional all-time highs could continue to be set in the interior Pacific Northwest.

“Tuesday will likely be the hottest day in recorded history for many sites across the Inland Northwest,” the National Weather Service in Spokane wrote.

Here’s a look at how life has been upended for many in the region.

All-time record highs were reached in many places

At least 23 locations in the Pacific Northwest have tied or set all-time record-high temperatures during the heat wave, according to The Weather Channel.

“Some of these locations have hit 110 degrees for the first time in their recorded history,” the outlet wrote.

Below are a selection of records highlighted by The Weather Channel.

Washington:

Dallesport Airport in Oregon: 115 on June 27, then 118 on June 28 (111 on July 27, 1998)

Hoquiam: 103 on June 27 (95 on Aug. 19, 2016 and Aug. 10, 1981)

Olympia: 105 on June 27, then 110 on June 28 (104 on July 29, 2009)

Quillayute: 110 on June 28 (99 on Aug. 9, 1981)

Seattle: 104 on June 27, then 108 on June 28 (103 on July 29, 2009). The city also had three straight days with highs in the 100s for the first time on record.

Vancouver: Tied its all-time record on June 26 (108 on July 29, 2009), then shattered that record on June 28 with a high of 115 degrees.

Oregon

Corvallis: 110 on June 27 (109 on July 8, 1905)

Eugene: 111 on June 27 (108 on Aug. 9, 1981)

Hermiston: 114 on June 27 and June 28 (113 on Aug. 5, 1961)

Hillsboro: 109 on June 27, then 114 on June 28 (108 on July 21, 2006)

Hood River: 108 on June 27, then 109 on June 28 (108 on Aug. 18, 1977)

McMinnville: 111 on June 27, then 114 on June 28 (110 on June 24, 1925)

Medford: 115 on June 28 (115 on July 20, 1946)

Portland (Airport): 108 on June 26, then 112 on June 27, then 116 on June 28 (107 on Aug. 8 and 10, 1981, and July 30, 1965)

Portland (Downtown): 110 on June 27, then 114 on June 28 (107 on July 2, 1942)

Redmond: 108 on June 27, then 110 on June 28 (107 on Aug. 7, 1972)

Roseburg: 114 on June 27 (109 on Aug. 15, 2020, and July 20, 1946)

Salem: 113 on June 27, then 117 on June 28 (108 on Aug. 9, 1981)

Troutdale: 109 on June 26, then 112 on June 27, and 116 on June 28 (108 on Aug. 17, 1977)





It was so hot in Portland, you could cook an egg outside

KOIN news meteorologist Kelley Bayern tested out the “egg-speriment” herself, and the sizzling heat on Sunday proved hot enough to cook an egg.

Although Bayern wrote that she did not end up eating the egg, she tweeted that it “sure looked tasty!”





Roads buckled in the Pacific Northwest from the heat

Roadways expanded and broke as a result of the heat wave. The damage done was an indicator of the heat being so intense that even asphalt and concrete melted.

Not even Interstate 5 was spared.

“There have been several instances of road impacts across Western Washington today, including along I-5 at times,” the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted Sunday. “Additional impacts likely tomorrow with another day of extreme heat. Remain vigilant on your commutes!”

Advertisement





Streetcar cables melted in Portland

The streetcar system tweeted an image of a frayed and melted power cable on one of its cars on Sunday.

The transit agency had to cancel service as a result of the damage, which Costa Samaras, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, referred to as a sign of the “climate crisis fueling cascading health, power, and transportation crises.”





Power outages and blackouts occurred

Throughout Western Washington, more than 100 active blackouts were reported in the region as of Monday evening, according to The Seattle Times.

Rebecca White, a reporter and news host for Spokane Public Radio, tweeted that the electric grid was “strained to the point that some are experiencing blackouts.”

She attached an alert from Avista on the status of the power grid, which attributed the “temporary unplanned power outages” to the “extreme heat and significant increase in electric usage.”

For the first time in the company’s history, Avista instituted “rotating outages after parts of its system overloaded,” Bloomberg News reported.

The company supplies electricity to “nearly 340,000 homes and businesses in the Northwest,” and the blackouts are expected to last into Tuesday, the outlet reported.

Restaurants, schools, and even pools closed down

In Portland, the Parks and Recreation Department closed its outdoor pools on Monday, citing the risk of “excessive heat,” Portland Monthly reported.

The department was particularly concerned about staff who would have to remain poolside during the heat wave, such as lifeguards responsible for monitoring swimmers.

Advertisement

“Several lifeguards experienced heat-related illnesses, including one that required a 911 call on Sunday, June 27,” a spokesman for the department told the publication.

The US Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore., were halted on Sunday as a result of the soaring temperatures. The city broke an all-time record for heat that day — hitting 111 degrees.

In Seattle, many restaurants — from pizza chains to high-end eateries — had to shut down or reduce hours on Sunday and Monday as temperatures climbed throughout the area. Businesses such as ice cream shops in Portland also struggled, with overworked freezers and coolers unable to compete with the heat.

School buildings also closed down, halting programs and services, including in Seattle and Portland, where districts halted summer school bus service, The Seattle Times reported. All Seattle Public Schools meal-distribution sites closed on Monday due to the excessive heat.

A sign on the door of a Molly Moon's Ice Cream store in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Monday. Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Crops were damaged as a result of the heat

In a region that was already suffering drought, farmers from California to Oregon were forced to battle against the extreme heat wave in order to save their crops, Western FarmPress reported.

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the high temperatures and lack of rain have already affected the quality of fruit.

The heat wave arrived as “some 10 million pounds of fruit a day are being picked from orchards in Washington and other Northwest states by tens of thousands of workers,” The Seattle Times reported. The forecast raised concerns about fruits like cherries and apples becoming unmarketable.

Advertisement

In recent years, the newspaper reported, some farmers have started to put shade cloths over their apples — but it’s an expensive undertaking.

Washington State University also warned that livestock and pets are at risk from the oppressive heat.

Wildfires remained a risk

The risk of wildfires breaking out in the Pacific Northwest was a concern for many throughout the region, especially with an ongoing drought.

The heat wave stretched the Seattle Fire Department thin, as crews balanced their normal duties and outreach work brought on by the blistering heat, The Seattle Times reported.

Early Monday evening, the Washington State Patrol helped local fire crews respond to a blaze that had grown past 25 acres.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.