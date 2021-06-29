Boston Pride choose locals Finley Frechette, Abby Nearis in NWHL draft

The Pride didn’t choose until the 21st pick in the 30-selection draft, having traded away their choices in the first three rounds. It was in Boston’s original first round spot that the Toronto Six chose Beres, a BC captain last season who had just two points in 19 games, but was fourth nationally among forwards in blocked shots.

The National Women’s Hockey League champion Boston Pride selected two Massachusetts forwards, Weston’s Finley Frechette and Beverly’s Abby Nearis, in Tuesday night’s NWHL Draft, with Boston College forward Maegan Beres taken third overall to lead a strong New England contingent of draftees.

Still on the board for the Pride was Frechette, a St. Paul’s School alumna and 2016 ISL All-Star whose senior season at Cornell was erased by the coronavirus pandemic. The same happened at Brown for Nearis, who went 27th overall. A Kent School product, the 6-foot Nearis was a captain and member of the ECAC All-Academic Team for the Bears.

Quinnipiac’s Taylor Girard went with the top selection to the Connecticut Whale, followed by defended Emilie Harley of Robert Morris (to Buffalo) and Beres. The Beauts chose four players with New England connections: Maine defender Anna Zikova (No. 14), former Rivers School forward Missy Segall (No. 15); Holy Cross forward Allison Attea (No. 19); and English defender Casey Traill (No. 25), who played at Castleton University in Vermont.

Among the other choices were Caroline Ross (No. 11, Metropolitan Riveters), who played two seasons at BC before transferring; New Hampshire defender Julia Scammell (No. 17, Metropolitan); Sacred Heart defender Jordan Sanislo (No. 23, Metropolitan); New Hampshire forward Grace Middleton (No. 26, Connecticut); and Maine forward Daria Tereshkina (No. 28, Toronto).