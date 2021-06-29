Celtics star Jaylen Brown meets with former president Barack Obama

Now, his activism has caught the eye of Barack Obama.

The 24-year-old has been increasingly outspoken about racial and social justice issues since the tumultuous protests following the murder of George Floyd last May. He even helped lead a protest in his hometown of Atlanta in the days after Floyd’s killing and has used his platform to address continuing issues of racism in America.

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is no stranger to making news off the court.

Brown shared Monday that he met with the former president, and gave him a No. 7 Celtics jersey.

“What a great opportunity to learn today @barackobama thank you for taking the time,” he wrote in his caption.

The post included a quote from Obama’s Super Tuesday speech in 2008: “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

The meeting stands out because of Obama’s role in the NBA’s protest in the Orlando playoff bubble last August after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer.

Obama reportedly spoke with senior players like Chris Paul and LeBron James about how to use their platform to raise awareness about racial injustice during the playoffs, even talking several players out of leaving the bubble altogether.

He also tweeted out his support for NBA and WNBA coaches and players for their activism as they sat out games following Blake’s shooting.