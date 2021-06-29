Concord-Carlisle boys’ lacrosse gets defensive again in Division 2 semifinal victory

Concord-Carlisle (14-3) will host the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Longmeadow and Scituate in the D2 state final Friday at 11 a.m.

But the Patriots defense and faceoff unit have keyed a pair of upsets in the past week, bouncing top-seeded Medfield in the Division 2 Central/East final Saturday before holding previously-undefeated Reading in check for a 9-5 victory in Tuesday’s state semifinal.

READING — When the season began, the Concord-Carlisle boys’ lacrosse team had almost no returners at the defensive end of the field.

“We just play great team defense,” said C-C coach Tom Dalicandro. “We don’t do a lot of different things, we don’t shut guys off, or try to play zone. We try to do what we do well.”

Advertisement

Just 8 seconds into play, Connor Trant (3 goals, 12 faceoff wins) took the opening faceoff into the attacking zone to set up a goal from Peter Cook. The Patriots led 3-0 before Middlesex League MVP Matt Blasi got Reading (16-1) on the board midway through the second quarter.

Junior pole Alex Lefebvre, the lone defender who played for C-C in 2019, led the charge in defending Blasi, and came up with a few critical strips and interceptions, while senior goalie Steven Cohen was reliable with 10 saves.

“We had no chemistry at the start of the season,” Lefebvre said. “But we all know lacrosse and it was just about linking together. From the first scrimmage of the year to today, we’ve just improved so much.”

Reading crept within 6-4 early in the third quarter on a tally from sophomore Robbie Granara (3 goals), but Trant and Teddy O’Rourke (2 goals) quickly responded to push the lead back to 8-4 and set up the Patriots defense to close it out in the fourth.

“There’s nothing magical I did as a coach,” said Dalicandro. “I have five really, really strong seniors, and they just carry the team.”

Advertisement

“The kids just play tough. This is how we’ve played all year. We play really well in big games, so I imagine whoever we play next, we’ll play well against.”

Division 3 State

Norwell 17, Wahconah 9 — The Clippers (16-3) needed two buses for the trip to The Berkshires for the state semifinal. One broke down. Then they waited out a nearly two-hour weather delay before earning their first trip to a state final, Thursday at Dover-Sherborn.

”We started out at 12 o’clock, and what is it, 8:30?” Norwell coach Josh Stolp said. “It’s been a long day, but it’s definitely been an exciting one too.”

Norwell shook off that 151-mile bus ride to Dalton and scored two goals in the first minute of the first quarter. Griff Vetrano took a nice feed from Nate Curtain and fired a behind-the-back, over-the-shoulder shot past Wahconah goalie Joe Massaro, just 40 seconds into the quarter.

Eighteen seconds later, Vetrano got the assist on the first of Curtain’s four goals. It was 4-0 when the sight of lightning and a thunderstorm with 7:12 left in the first quarter, sent everyone scurrying for cover. It was an hour, 49-minute delay until the storm cleared out.

Wahconah (11-1) trailed 6-1 after one quarter, but Stolp had seen the Central/West title game in which Wahconah had rallied from a 7-0 deficit to win. The hosts cut the lead to five goals twice in the second half, but got no closer.

Advertisement

Curtain, Jackson Chase and Joe Daly each had four goals for the Clippers. Caden Padelford netted two goals and two assists for Wahconah and his brother Rylan had two goals and an assist.

”No one on this team has been this far,” Norwell’s Cole Berglund said. “We’ve been working for this for four years. We’ve played since youth together. We’re a really tight team and we’re really excited for the next game.”

Howard Herman reported from Dalton.