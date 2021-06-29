Dexter Southfield’s Josh Báez is Massachusetts Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

Sporting a mid-90s fastball on the mound, the righthander also posted a 1.94 earned run average with 44 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Báez, a 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound senior from Dorchester, hit .378 with 3 home runs, 13 RBIs, and 25 runs during a 14-2 season for Dexter.

Dexter Southfield outfielder/pitcher Josh Báez was named the state’s Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for the second straight season Tuesday.

A Vanderbilt commit, Báez is the 23rd-ranked prospect on MLB.com ahead of July’s MLB Draft.

“Josh Báez is a tremendous athlete and physical specimen and can certainly have a big impact on a game,” said Phillips Exeter coach Tim Mitropoulos. “He has great tools and he is certainly someone you mark in the lineup and make sure that he does not beat you, because he certainly has that potential.”

Báez began his high school career at Snowden, playing two seasons in the Boston City League before transferring to Dexter prior to his junior year. He added muscle, filling out his frame, and attracted interest from the nation’s top collegiate programs before committing to Vanderbilt in the fall of 2019.

A five-tool player, Báez ran the 60-yard dash in 6.4 seconds in a showcase last summer and possesses power to all fields.

Báez is a projected early-round pick in the draft, which will run from July 11-13. A few mock drafts have him being selected late in the first round, while others have him going in the second or third.















