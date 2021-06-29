England overcomes Germany at Euro 2020

But it was the sight of David Seaman that caught Southgate’s eyes and made him pause, to think back — in one of his greatest moments as England coach — to the pain of 25 years ago. It was Southgate’s penalty miss at the old Wembley that denied an England side with Seaman in goal the chance to reach the Euro ’96 final.

Shown beaming from the VIP seats, reveling in England’s passage to the European Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday, were David Beckham and Ed Sheeran . Prince William , wife Kate and 7-year-old Prince George were also there celebrating, as fans just like their subjects rather than royalty.

“For the teammates who played with me, I can’t change that — so that’s always going to hurt,” Southgate said. “But what this group of players has been able to do is give a new generation a lot of happy memories and another afternoon where they have made a bit of history.”

England is finally unburdened by the weight of its agonizing history against the Germans. This was a day more reminiscent, albeit with a long way to go in Euro 2020, of the 1966 World Cup final win over them on the same site.

Not that it came easily. Just like in England’s two group wins, Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet, breaking the tense deadlock in the 75th minute. But this time Harry Kane finally scored his first goal at Euro 2020, easing the pressure on the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner’s shoulders.

“With all the expectation and pressure, we delivered,” Kane said. “It’s a moment none of us will ever forget. The perfect afternoon.”

It was England’s second-ever win in the knockout stage of the European Championship. The last such triumph came on penalties against Spain at Euro ’96 before the hosts were denied a place in the final by Germany in that shootout.

Now England will play Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday in Rome, eying a return to Wembley for the semifinals and the final.

… Artem Dovbyk scored late in extra time to give Ukraine a 2-1 win over Sweden and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals. Oleksandr Zincheko had given Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute and Emil Forsberg equalized in the 43rd with his fourth goal of the tournament. Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off in the 98th minute for following through on a challenge with a raised boot on substitute Artem Besedin …Frank de Boer quit as coach of the Netherlands following the team’s elimination from the European Championship. The Dutch lost to the Czech Republic, 2-0, on Sunday in the round of 16 after winning their first three group matches at Euro 2020. De Boer and the Dutch soccer federation had set a goal of reaching at least the quarterfinals. “I have decided not to continue as national coach,” De Boer said in a statement released by the federation. “The goal was not reached, that is clear.” … Lionel Messi couldn’t let a big milestone night pass without a little celebration at the Copa America. In a match in which he eclipsed Javier Mascherano as Argentina’s most capped player, Messi captained the team and scored two goals and assisted on another in beating Bolivia, 4-1. His 148th appearance for Argentina helped to earn the team Group A honors and a quarterfinal against Ecuador. Before and during the Copa America, Messi has declined to talk about the end of his contract with Barcelona on Wednesday after 17 years.

GOLF

PGA to stop COVID-19 testing

The PGA Tour began requiring COVID-19 tests more than a year ago when it returned to competition amid the pandemic. It will have overseen testing at 50 official PGA Tour events when the program ends next month. “We are pleased to announce, after consultation with the PGA Tour medical advisers, that due to the high rate of vaccination among all constituents on the PGA Tour as well as other positively trending factors across the country, testing for COVID-19 will no longer be required as a condition of competition beginning with the 3M Open,” the tour said in a memo to players. The final PGA Tour event for testing — not including the majors — will be the Barbasol Championship on July 15-18.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Mark Cavendish scores emotional stage win

This time, they were happy tears. In October last year, Mark Cavendish posted an insignificant 74th place at the Belgian classic Gent-Wevelgem. Depressed and dejected, with his contract with the Bahrain McLaren team almost over, the sprinter from the Isle of Man suggested in an emotional post-race interview it could well have been his final race. Tuesday at the Tour de France, the tears of sadness made way for those of happiness after the “Manx Missile” posted a 31st stage win at cycling’s biggest event. “Just being here is special enough. I didn’t think I would ever get to come back to this race,” said Cavendish, the greatest sprinter in the race’s history. The 36-year-old veteran sat on the road and cried after his triumph in the fourth stage. He was congratulated by teammates, who worked hard in the stage finale to put Cavendish in an excellent position for the sprint.

Riders staged a protest at the start of the 93.4-mile flat stage to complain about perceived dangerous racing conditions after a flurry of crashes in the previous days reignited the issue of road safety.

OLYMPICS

Daily tests set for athletes from countries with delta variant

Athletes coming from countries where the delta variant of the coronavirus is prevalent will be required to take virus tests daily for seven days prior to their departure for the Tokyo Games, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announced. The move is aimed at strengthening measures against the highly contagious delta variant, first detected in India, ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. In addition, the government from July 1 will strengthen border control measures for people returning from countries where the beta variant, first detected in South Africa, and the gamma variant, first observed in Brazil, are prevalent.

COLLEGES

29 more men sue Ohio state over abuse by team doctor

Twenty-nine more men are suing Ohio State University over its failure to stop sexual abuse decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss, who died in 2005.

One plaintiff in the federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges Strauss abused him during more than 10 medical exams in the 1980s, starting when he was a 16-year-old high school wrestler whose team competed on the Ohio State campus. He said he was also later abused by Strauss during required medical exams while playing football and wrestling for OSU.

A different wrestler in the lawsuit alleges Strauss fondled him during more than 50 medical visits.

More than 400 alumni have raised similar allegations in lawsuits against the university, alleging abuse throughout the doctor’s two decades at OSU. A law firm investigation conducted for Ohio State concluded employees were aware of concerns about Strauss as early as 1979 but didn’t stop him.

MISCELLANY

Glenn Ordway to leave full-time role at WEEI

Glenn Ordway, who in a near-50-year broadcasting career established himself as one of the most influential voices in the history of Boston sports radio, announced that he will be retiring from his full-time role at WEEI at the end of the summer. “I’m going to chill out a bit and enjoy life,” said Ordway, 70, at the top of Tuesday’s show. Ordway, who cohosts the afternoon-drive “OMF” program with Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria, said he will split his time between Boston and Scottsdale, Ariz., after leaving the daily role, but plans to still contribute to the station beyond August. He will stay on as host of “The Real Postgame Show” after Patriots games, and will develop a podcast … Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya was named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team, giving her bigger influence in the club that is currently in the midst of an independent investigation into workplace conduct the NFL is overseeing. Tanya Snyder had been in charge of the organization’s philanthropic efforts since the Snyders took ownership of the team in 1999.…