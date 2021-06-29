Franklin girls’ lacrosse overcomes lightning delay, Chelmsford to reach first Division 1 state title game

Franklin's Kate O’Rourke (center) scored in the opening minutes to help the Panthers jump out to an early lead in an 11-9 win over Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Ultimately, just prolonging the inevitable. The Panthers are bound for the Division 1 state final for the first time following an 11-9 victory over Chelmsford Tuesday at Pisini Stadium, putting the finishing touch on their 18th straight win with near-flawless possession after the skies flashed open with just 5:25 remaining in regulation and a three-goal edge.

Having already waited the entire history of its program, what was a 30-minute lightning delay for the Franklin girls’ lacrosse team?

“We were loose,” Franklin coach Kristin Igoe said of her team’s tenor during the delay. “I’m glad we got the last 5 minutes in to complete the game in the right way.”

The Panthers (18-0) surged to a 3-0 lead just 1:33 into regulation on goals from Katie Jones, Kate O’Rourke, and Katie Peterson. Though the Lions (17-1) would slow the tempo for Franklin offensively from there, they could never catch all the way up.

Chelmsford opened the third quarter on a 3-0 run to close its gap to 8-7 before the Panthers scored three of the next four goals before the delay.

Though Sarah LaChance scored with 4:23 remaining on the backside of the stoppage for the Lions, Peterson was able to win the ensuing draw control and Franklin played keep-away for the duration.

Westwood 19, Longmeadow 8 — The Wolverines have been practically untouchable all season, both in the literal and figurative sense. Their trademark cuts up the middle and alley-oop-style goals have become a hallmark of the program, and defense after defense has struggled to get near enough to stop it.

That attack was the difference in the semifinal win over visiting Longmeadow as Westwood booked a trip to the state final for the first time since the title run in 2016.

“They’re doing that every day, all day, every day,” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said of her team’s passing game. “They’re always working together, and I think it helps that they’re friends off the field as well. They all want each other to succeed, so they’re willing to make those feeds and those passes to do whatever’s best for the team.”

Johns Hopkins-bound Ashley Mackin was the beneficiary of many of those sharp passes, leading the way for the Wolverines with six goals and an assist. Ava Connaughton (2 goals, 3 assists), Kate Deehan (4 goals, 1 assist), Jane Gaffney (4 goals, 2 assists), and Lindsey Diomede (3 goals, 2 assists) padded Westwood’s ever-growing advantage.

Still, after Westwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Lancers kept the pressure on, adding three goals in the second. Westwood never quite lost control of the game, but when Longmeadow found the back of the net, it often came in multiple back-to-back goals.

“There was no way that we could let up our game, and so we had to kind of regroup there when they put some pressure on us,” Spatola said.

Division 2 State

Dover-Sherborn 16, Newburyport 8 — Under the press box at Dover-Sherborn’s Nora Searle Field are rows of plaques commemorating the school’s state championships.

Boys’ lacrosse dominates the wall, with titles in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

After dispensing with previously undefeated Newburyport in the semifinals, the Raiders are on the threshold of putting up its first marker. D-S will play Central/West champion Bromfield in Thursday’s final.

“There’s not enough girls up there, we need to get one,” said senior midfielder Hope Shue, who finished with a game-high six goals.

The East champion Raiders (18-1) rode their signature swarming defense and a pristine game from sophomore goalie Kathryn Mahoney (9 saves) past the North champions, holding the Clippers (16-1) scoreless for a 19-minute stretch from the second quarter to the fourth.

“Unbelievable,” said coach Erin Massimi of Mahoney’s performance. “Just seeing her growth over this season has been exceptional. The player she is today just goes to show how hard-working each and every one of these girls are. She played out of her mind.”

Not to be outdone, Dover-Sherborn’s offense put up 16 goals against a Newburyport defense that had allowed 19 total goals across four previous playoff games. Orchestrating the attack was senior Kate Mastrobuono, a maestro at finding cutters from behind the net. She assisted on five of the Raiders’ first six goals, finishing with six assists and a goal.

“Kate has been our quarterback,” Massimi said. “I definitely look to her as running the tempo of the game. Whether it’s running a play or getting it around, we play through Kate. Her and Hope have this really special chemistry.”

Mastrobuono and Shue, best friends off the field, connected on three goals , displaying the camaraderie they’ve honed in soccer and lacrosse since they were 11.

“It was nice to see it all come together on the big stage tonight,” said Shue. “I love playing with her.”

Although the Clippers never led, they made it a game early, trailing 6-5 midway through the second quarter, thanks to three first-half goals from Samantha King. But D-S went on a 9-1 run over the next 26 minutes to build a 15-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“I’m so proud of this group,” Massimi said. “They’ve worked so hard since Day 1. I can’t think of a team more deserving of this opportunity.”

“We’ve come this far and we have one more game,” Shue said. “I think we’re just going to stay disciplined, realize we only have one game left and empty everything we have on the field on Thursday.”

Bromfield 14, Norwell 2 — The Trojans (18-0), the 1-seed from the Central/West left no doubt, cruising to a convincing win over the Clippers (15-6), the 3-seed from the South, at Littleton Middle School.

Penn-bound senior captain Bella Kehoe paced Bromfield with five goals, Bryant-bound senior Izzy Katter added four, and Virginia Tech-bound Izzy Planchet, Tallie Dutkewych, and goalie Peyton Van Dorpe were also sharp for the Trojans. Bromfield built a commanding 7-1 halftime lead and outscored Norwell by the same score after the break.

“It was just electric,” Kehoe said. “Everyone was on their game this game. I’m really happy and really proud.”

The Trojans, who lost to Norwell, 12-10, in the state finals in 2018, were eager for a chance at redemption. Eleven players on this senior-laden team were on the roster then, and the Trojans were fully prepared to move one giant step closer to their first state title.

These Bromfield seniors have made the state semifinals all three seasons, and coach Dave Planchet said that experience consistently shows when they’re on the field. Kehoe said the Trojans embrace the underdog role, but they certainly didn’t play like underdogs Tuesday.

“We’ve been waiting for this game for a couple years,” Dave Planchet said. “It’s sweet.”

. For Norwell, a strong season with a blend of young talent and savvy senior leadership comes to a close.

“These kids played hard today, but we just weren’t able to match it,” Norwell coach Kara Connerty said. “I’m very proud that they won the South and were able to move onto the state semifinals.”

Emma Healy reported from Westwood, Trevor Hass from Littleton, and Brendan Kurie from Dover.