Game 80: Royals at Red Sox lineup and notes

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Sox on Tuesday, with Brad Keller pitching for Kansas City.

The Red Sox erased a four-run deficit while pitcher Garrett Richards adjusted following a difficult start, and Boston handed the Royals their sixth straight loss on Monday.

It’s Pivetta’s first start since he was lifted after throwing 100 pitches on Thursday in the middle of a no-hitter.

Lineups

ROYALS (33-44): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brad Keller (6-8, 6.39 ERA)

RED SOX (48-31): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.00 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Royals vs. Pivetta: Alberto 1-2, Dozier 0-3, Lopez 1-2, Merrifield 1-3, Perez 1-3, Santana 1-1, Soler 0-3, Taylor 5-12

Red Sox vs. Keller: Bogaerts 2-6, Dalbec 2-2, Devers 0-6, Gonzalez 0-5, Hernández 0-0, Martinez 2-8, Renfroe 0-2, Santana 2-7, Verdugo 1-2, Vázquez 0-4

Stat of the day: Keller is on a four-start losing streak and has allowed at least four runs in each of those outings.

Notes: Keller is 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, against the Red Sox. ... J.D. Martinez is 2-for-8 with a home run and three RBIs lifetime against Keller. Xander Bogaerts is 2-for-6 with four runs driven in against him. ... On Monday, Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera made his major-league debut. The rookie went 2-for-4, with his first hit coming on a first-inning, two-out single — a good sign for Kansas City, which hopes that kind of production will continue. Rivera turns 25 on Tuesday.

