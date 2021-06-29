Giants pitcher Gregory Santos banned 80 games after failing drug test

He is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 14 relief appearances for Triple A Sacramento.

The 21-year-old righthander made his big league debut April 22 and was 0-2 with a 22.50 ERA in two innings over three games when he was optioned to the minors six days later.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Gregory Santos was suspended 80 games without pay under Major League Baseball’s drug program Tuesday following a positive test for Stanozolol.

Santos will lose about half his salary, which is $46,600 while in the minor leagues and the $570,500 minimum while in the major leagues.

He became the third player suspended this year under the major league program, after Miami pitcher Paul Campbell and Colorado third baseman Colton Werker.

Blue Jays add Corey Dickerson

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.

The 32-year-old Dickerson, who will be joining his sixth team in nine years in the majors, is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

“He’s going to be a good addition,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday before Toronto began a three-game series against the Mariners in Buffalo. “We have a righthanded lineup, and to add him to the lineup, a lefthanded bat like that, it’s going to help us a lot.”

As part of the trade, the Blue Jays will send the Marlins: $2,652,884 in equal payments of $1,326,442 on Sept. 3 and Oct. 3.

That money will offset some of the salary difference. Dickerson is owed $4,387,097 from an $8.5 million salary, Cimber $447,419 from a $925,000 salary, and Panik $954,839 from a $1.85 million salary.

Montoyo is familiar with Dickerson from their time together in Tampa Bay. Dickerson was an All-Star for the Rays in 2017, when Montoyo was a bench coach.

“He’s a gamer,” Montoyo said. “He’s one of those guys that is always dirty because he plays the game the right way. He plays hard. It’s all about getting him healthy now.”

Jesus Sanchez had taken over in left field during Dickerson’s absence.

“We definitely look at this as a move about today and the future,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said before Miami opened a three-game series in Philadelphia.

“We need to look at Jesus Sanchez as a piece of this. We got sped up in the process in terms of bringing Jesus up after the month he had in Triple A. When we saw Jesus and saw how he’s handling it up here, we felt more comfortable in trading Corey Dickerson. Jesus being able to take that spot at this point was part of the equation.”

The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 ERA in 33 games. He is expected to join the Blue Jays in Buffalo, Montoyo said.

“He is going to help our bullpen a lot,” Montoyo said. “He gives us a different look. So I’m really looking forward to adding him to the group. And just like everybody else, he is going to get a chance to pitch in high leverage.”

Panik is batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

McInvale has a 2.55 ERA in 15 games at Single A and Double A.

White Sox activate Hamilton, but lose Lamb

The Chicago White Sox placed Jake Lamb on the 10-day injured list and reinstated fellow outfielder Billy Hamilton from the IL.

The AL Central-leading White Sox also recalled first baseman Gavin Sheets from Triple A Charlotte and optioned outfielder Luis González to their top farm club.

AL MVP José Abreu was in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against Minnesota after the first baseman was hit on his left knee by a pitch Sunday. Manager Tony La Russa said Abreu ran without a limp earlier in the day.

But third baseman Yoán Moncada was sidelined by a “barking” right shoulder, according to La Russa.

“I know he got some treatment and it’s still not right, so just not going to push it,” La Russa said.

The 25-year-old Sheets, a second-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, also was in the lineup for the series opener against the Twins, playing right field and batting seventh in his big league debut. He was with the White Sox for a couple of days earlier this month, but did not get into a game.

“He has been doing the job in Charlotte,” La Russa said. “Yeah, we could use some explosion out there when he comes to bat, so looking forward to it.”

Sheets was a first baseman growing up, but he started working in the corner outfield spots to help improve his chances of making it to the majors.

“A lot of hard work went in behind this, and it’s exciting to see it pay off,” Sheets said. “But more importantly, coming to help this team out. I mean we’re still [in] first place and playing a rival, so it’s fun for that to be the first start.”

The 6-foot-5-inch Sheets batted .292 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 41 games with Charlotte. Sheets’s father, Larry, played for Baltimore, Detroit, and Seattle during eight years in the majors.

Asked about any advice he had received from his father, Gavin said he told him to “continue to play the game you love.”

“The biggest thing he told me was have fun with it,” he continued. “As long as you’re having fun and doing what you love, the rest will take care of itself.”

The White Sox also announced center fielder Luis Robert has been cleared to increase his level of baseball activities at the team’s complex in Arizona. Robert tore his right hip flexor May 2. The move means Robert could be cleared for a minor league rehab assignment in approximately four weeks. There is no timetable for his return to the majors.

The 30-year-old Lamb has a strained right quadriceps. He is batting .224 with five homers and 10 RBIs in 31 games in his first season with Chicago.

“When they did the MRI, it was in there where you could see it was more than just hang with it for two or three days. It’s going to be at least a 10-day,” La Russa said. “But I don’t think it’s all that serious where it won’t heal sooner rather than later.”

Hamilton was placed on the IL on June 6 with a strained right oblique. He was hitting .217 with 2 homers, 10 RBIs, and 5 steals in 36 games for the AL Central leaders.

González, 25, went 2 for 8 in six games with the White Sox after he was recalled from Charlotte last week. He got his first big league hit when he doubled during Wednesday’s 4-3 win at Pittsburgh.

Family files suits in Skaggs’s drug-related death

The family of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits in Texas and California charging the team and two former employees with negligence in his drug-related death two years ago.

The lawsuits — filed by Skaggs’s parents in Texas and his wife in California — name the Angels organization as well as former Los Angeles communications directors Tim Mead and Eric Kay as defendants. Neither complaint specified how much money the family is seeking.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Kay was indicted by a federal grand jury in October on drug charges for allegedly providing Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death.

Kay was charged with drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’s overdose death, according to the indictment in Fort Worth, Texas. The charges carry a maximum of a life sentence and 20 years in prison, respectively. His trial is set to begin Aug. 16.

A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the drugs fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, which Kay was accused of providing.

Kay was the Angels’ director of communications, and he served as their public relations contact on many road trips. He was placed on leave shortly after Skaggs’s death, and he never returned to the team.

Mead was Kay’s boss, and the lawsuits allege that Mead knew about Kay’s issues with drug addiction, including that he was distributing drugs to players.

“In spite of this knowledge, the Angels continued to allow Kay to have unrestricted access to the players and even permitted him to accompany the team when it traveled for away games,” the suit says.

Mead’s attorney Eric D. Vandevelde denied the allegations.

“Before Tyler Skaggs’s tragic death, Tim Mead was not aware, informed, or had any knowledge whatsoever that Tyler may have used opioids, or that Eric Kay or any Angels employee had ever provided opioids to any player. Any statement to the contrary is reckless and false,” Vandevelde said in a statement.

Mead left the Angels in April 2019 to become President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Mead left the Hall in May 2021, saying in a statement that “these last 22 months have been challenging in maintaining my responsibilities.”

Team officials have said they had not been aware that Skaggs was an opioids user and didn’t know any employees were providing drugs to players.

“In 2019, Angels baseball hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to Tyler’s tragic death,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said in a statement.

“The investigation confirmed that the organization did not know that Tyler was using opioids, nor was anyone in management aware or informed of any employee providing opioids to any player.

“The lawsuits are entirely without merit and the allegations are baseless and irresponsible. The Angels organization strongly disagrees with the claims made by the Skaggs family and we will vigorously defend these lawsuits in court.”

Skaggs’s parents, Debbie Hetman and Darrell Skaggs, filed their suit in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Texas. His wife, Carli Skaggs, filed her complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“As you might expect, the decision to file these complaints has been a very difficult one for Tyler’s parents and his wife,” said the family’s attorney Rusty Hardin. “Nothing will ease the pain and heartache of losing their only child and, for Carli, her husband and soulmate. But they want to get to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s tragic, untimely and completely avoidable death, and to hold the individuals and entities — including the Angels — accountable for the actions that contributed to it.

“As the federal grand jury indictment made plainly and painfully clear, were it not for the fentanyl in the counterfeit pill provided by Angels employee Eric Kay, Tyler would be alive today. And if the Angels had done a better job of supervising Eric Kay, Tyler would be alive today.”