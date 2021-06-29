Grant Gambrell likes the way his fortune has swung in the Red Sox’ farm system

Though his 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound frame might lead Sox fans to think the righthander is a power pitcher, Gambrell said he takes more of a finesse approach while on the mound.

“It was definitely a roller coaster of emotions to start off,” Gambrell said by phone Tuesday. “But it’s definitely a blessing to be here. I mean, they’ve been taking really good care of me. My teammates have made me feel really, really welcome. I’m just excited to start this journey with a new team.”

Grant Gambrell is still adjusting to what it’s like to be in the Red Sox uniform. Gambrell, who ended up being one of the players named later in the Andrew Benintendi trade with the Royals, is getting his feet under him in High A Greenville.

“I’m a contact guy, I like to get swings,” he said. “I like to have my games to be done within an hour and a half. You know, like, I don’t like to be out there for too long and allow things to get too big on me.

“I like to pitch to swings. I don’t really like to say pitch to contact, because you know, that’s not always a good thing.”

Gambrell, a third-round pick in 2019 out of Oregon State, has struggled in his first two years in the minors, posting a combined 6.20 ERA thus far. After allowing just one run over five innings in his first start in Greenville, the lefthander has yielded five runs in each of his last two.

The adjustment for him is still taking shape, he said. Understanding who he is as a pitcher and how he would like to best exploit hitters. It’s a back-and-forth conversation with the Sox organization that Gambrell said didn’t necessarily exist when he was with the Royals.

“Just as an organization it’s a lot more relaxed, and I really like that,” he said. “I mean I just learned a lot already so far. Just learn how to pitch different sequences and how my pitches play against certain types of swings and stuff like that. I feel like I just learned a lot being here in my short stint here so far.”

As is the case with each player who is traded to the Sox, the team is seeing how they can best implement Gambrell’s stuff into action, which is something that takes time.

While results certainly matter, Gambrell understands it’s still all a process.

“I’m just trying to become more familiar with who I am as a pitcher and kind of tailor each outing to what I do well,” Gambrell said. “Rather than trying to attack their weaknesses, I kind of just attack my strengths.”

Different look for Cordero

Sox fans could see Franchy Cordero soon.

Cordero, strictly an outfielder in his five major league seasons, was spotted taking grounders at first base at Polar Park prior to the WooSox’s game Tuesday.

So far, the Danny Santana experiment hasn’t worked out. The utility player came into Tuesday’s game batting just .145 in 76 plate appearances for the Red Sox. The Sox have platooned at first,with it either the right-hand-hitting Bobby Dalbec — who was hitting .211 heading into Tuesday — or the switch-hitting Santana.

Cordero, who hits from the left side, is no stranger to the infield. In fact, he was a shortstop before turning pro.

The 26-year-old Cordero fits the same profile as Santana: he’s a batter with pop and speed.

“I think versatility is always a good thing,” said Sox director of player development Brian Abraham. “Obviously, he took some ground balls pregame to see how he moves around the bag. I think versatility, getting guys to move athletically being exposed to different positions, is an important piece of what we’re doing within the organization.”

Cordero has made the most of his time in Worcester, hitting .386/.470/.683 with six homers in 117 plate appearances going into Tuesday’s ghome game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Red Sox knew the talent was there when they acquired him from the Royals in the Benintendi trade, and certainly feel he can still contribute to their big league club.

“There’s a lot of talent and a lot of ability that Franchy has on both sides of the ball,” Abraham said. “I think we think he’s a good major-league hitter.

“Being in Triple A and having the chance to slow things down and allow him to make adjustments in an environment where he’s able to make adjustments, for a younger player it’s important.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.