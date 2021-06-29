fb-pixel Skip to main content
MIAA TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Heat advisory forces postponement of MIAA D1 boys’ tennis championship, D1 girls’ final moved indoors

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated June 29, 2021, 1 hour ago

Due to a heat advisory, the MIAA and school officials decided to postpone Tuesday’s Division 1 boys tennis state final between Brookline (19-0) and host Westborough (16-0) to Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Westborough High.

Per Westborough principal Brian Callahan, school officials will take weather readings around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to determine if conditions will be safe to play later in the day. There is also a chance of thunderstorms at some point Wednesday evening, which could also lead to a postponement.

If the match is postponed again, the new start time would be 9 a.m. Thursday at Westboro High. Other contingencies are in place on a last resort basis, including reserving indoor courts or seeking court time at a neutral location.

The Division 1 girls’ tennis final Tuesday morning between Acton-Boxborough and Shrewsbury High was moved from Acton to the Westfit indoor facility in Westford because of the heat.

