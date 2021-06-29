Heat advisory forces postponement of MIAA D1 boys’ tennis championship, D1 girls’ final moved indoors

Due to a heat advisory, the MIAA and school officials decided to postpone Tuesday’s Division 1 boys tennis state final between Brookline (19-0) and host Westborough (16-0) to Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Westborough High.
Per Westborough principal Brian Callahan, school officials will take weather readings around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to determine if conditions will be safe to play later in the day. There is also a chance of thunderstorms at some point Wednesday evening, which could also lead to a postponement.
If the match is postponed again, the new start time would be 9 a.m. Thursday at Westboro High. Other contingencies are in place on a last resort basis, including reserving indoor courts or seeking court time at a neutral location.
Advertisement
The Division 1 girls’ tennis final Tuesday morning between Acton-Boxborough and Shrewsbury High was moved from Acton to the Westfit indoor facility in Westford because of the heat.