How the Lightning dominated the Canadiens, and other observations from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

• Activated defense, in the person of Erik Cernak, gave Tampa the lead 6:19 in. Cernak hadn’t scored in his first 45 playoff games, but the burly (6 foot 3, 233 pounds) Slovak got on his horse and tipped a give-and-go feed from Ondrej Palat over Carey Price’s right shoulder. Tampa went the first 12 games of the postseason without a goal from their D. They’ve had four in seven games since. As it often does for the Lightning, the scoring play involved Brayden Point, who killed a Canadiens zone entry and kick-started the breakout.

• Your eager correspondent is feeling very confident in his “Tampa in 5” pick. Still think Montreal gets one at home, but man, this one wasn’t close. A few big-time early stops from Carey Price, making his Cup Final debut after 14 seasons and 85 playoff games, had it tight early. But the Lightning matched the Habs in the grit and grind department, and piled on the speed and skill.

Observations from Monday’s Game 1, which saw the Canadiens get pounded in their first Stanley Cup Final game in 28 years …

• Canadiens rookie sensation Cole Caufield was firing early (two shots, five attempts), but was a non-factor by night’s end. He and Montreal linemates Tyler Tofolli and Nick Suzuki were on for three goals against.

• It was a Stanley Cup Final debut to remember for Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. He took an undisciplined cross-checking penalty in the first and was directly involved in the first four goals of the game. Nikita Kucherov made it 3-1 two minutes into the third, throwing a shot on net that Chiarot accidentally put into his own net while trying to bat it away. Additionally, Chiarot was caught in the wash on Cernak’s opening strike in the first period; he blocked Barclay Goodrow’s shot before Yanni Gourde’s deflection goal in the second; he also scored for the first time in 52 career playoff games and ended Andrei Vasilevskiy’s home shutout streak at 161 minutes.

• Give referees Francis Charron and Dan O’Rourke a C-grade at best, given the number of uncalled cross-checks they missed. Hits were 24-17 in Montreal’s favor in a tone-setting first 15 minutes and wound up 58-57 for the visitors. Brendan Gallagher may have taken the worst of it. The heart-and-soul Hab was bloodied, WWE-style, in a third-period scrum that saw Mikhail Sergachev rip off his helmet and wrestle him to the ice. Gallagher’s head smacked off the sheet. He looked alert, but had blood streaming down his face and needed repairs. The chippy Sergachev got away with yet another one there.

• Tampa lost Alex Killorn, who blocked a shot with his foot, for the third. He finished with 12:09 time on ice.

• Good to see Montreal forward Jake Evans (0-0–0, 11:55 TOI) back in the lineup after a vicious hit from Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele in Game 1 of the second round.

• Tampa’s grinders were matched up against the Habs’ Philip Danault-centered top line. They made it 2-0 at 5:47 of the second, capitalizing on a Gallagher turnover high in the offensive zone. Can’t make passes to the middle in traffic. Goodrow bothered the Canadiens and wound up with the initial shot at the other end, and Blake Coleman clanked it off Gourde, who was taking away Price’s sight line. Great counterattacking from arguably the best third line in the game.

• The Habs got no closer than 2-1. It took Price’s excellent work, a caffeinated Shea Weber (game-high five shots and 10 attempts; he was everywhere), voracious forechecking from the Jesperi Kotkaniemi line and a Chiarot slapper from the point that took a pair of fortunate bounces (off Anthony Cirelli and Ryan McDonagh in front). This is a tried-and-true formula for Montreal. Not impressive, but here they are.

• Chasing the score? Not a great idea for Montreal. After Kucherov, likely carrying a rib injury from a Scott Mayfield cross-check last round, got the lucky bounces off Chiarot, he whipped a wrister that Point deflected past Price’s glove to make it 4-1. The Bolts struck off a faceoff play to go with their rush goals.

• Oh, and they got one on the power play, too. Cernak hit Kotkaniemi with his elbow, shoulder, stick and knee, and Kotkaniemi’s sloppy retaliation gave Tampa the PP (with Jon Cooper, not letting up, running five forwards). It became a 5 on 3, and that was too much. Steven Stamkos’s one-timer took a chunk of Price on the way in, and ended Montreal’s penalty-kill streak at 32 straight. Tampa took everything it wanted in Game 1.





