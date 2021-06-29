Indoors or out, Acton-Boxborough girls’ tennis three-peats as Division 1 champion

Then, it was declared too hot to play outdoors, so A-B head coach Mike Gardner made a phone call and the match was moved to the WestFit Club.

Acton-Boxborough was set to host Shrewsbury at 9:30 for the Division 1 state championship. But then Shrewsbury was delayed in traffic, pushing the match back to at least 10.

WESTFORD — In a year in which adapting on the fly was paramount for every coach and athlete, it was quite a fitting end to the Division 1 girls’ tennis season on Tuesday.

With teammates and fans packed into narrow, humid hallways peering through windows and cheering whenever they could despite the players not being able to hear most of it, none of the madness mattered to A-B.

Acton-Boxborough rolled to its third straight Division 1 championship with a 5-0 sweep to cap an unbeaten 16-0 season.

”They’re just ready to go,” Gardner said when asked what he thought of his team’s mental toughness during an unsettling morning and afternoon.

“Some of the kids play here, they do clinics and things like that so they’re familiar with this place. I knew we didn’t want us to go tomorrow at 5 p.m. . . . then they said Thursday morning and I said it was going to rain, eventually we were going to end up here so I just said let’s get it done now and fortunately we were able to do it.”

The first doubles team of Lindsay Ristaino and Anjali Dasari got things started with a 6-1, 6-0 win. Ashleigh Parlman, the 2019 individual state champion, made it 2-0 sweeping her match 6-0, 6-0 and Saanvi Vutukur clinched the state title at second singles (6-0, 6-0). Niki Surapaneni won 6-0, 6-1 at third singles and Makena Muindi and Anwita Kasar capped the memorable day, winning 6-4, 6-2.