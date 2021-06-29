Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ volleyball nets another road win, and a trip to state final

On Tuesday night, L-S dethroned 2019 state champion Westfield 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 in the state semifinals.

The Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ volleyball team has been playing at away gyms since opening the state tournament as the No. 9 seed in the Central bracket.

“I don’t see the nerves there,” coach Elizabeth McClung said of her squad, now 13-6.

“They’re confident, they’re having fun, [and] they’re making good decisions.”

Senior captain Ryan Maier logged 17 kills and four digs to pace his squad. Jack Braverman tallied 10 kills, six blocks and seven digs, and Will Ginand added eight blocks and four kills against Westfield (15-2).

L-S will face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between powerful Needham and North champion Westford in the state final. Either opponent might seem daunting, but McClung feels the Warriors are prepared for whomever comes next.

“There’s pressure, but they’re enjoying it,” she said. “It’s a fun time for them right now. They’re playing a really good game of ball.”

Wrestling

Division 2 State

Plymouth South 55, Burlington 21 — Lucas Pinzino remained unbeaten with his win at 170 pounds as the host Panthers (161) powered past Burlington in a Division 2 semifinal. Next up: a state championship match at Natick Thursday night at 6.

Plymouth South also received wins from Shea McKeown (106), Cole Freeman (120), Kagan Roper (132), Mike Banzi (152), Dakari Bryant (182), Carter Reynolds (220), and Anthony Loranger (285).

Correspondent Mike Puzzanghera also contributed.