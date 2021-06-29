Mariners’ Héctor Santiago is first pitcher suspended for using foreign substance

NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago became the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball’s crackdown on foreign substances, given a 10-game suspension Tuesday.

Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game in Chicago against the White Sox. Santiago also was fined.

He appealed the decision to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.