Notre Dame-Hingham girls stay on course, outlast Duxbury for MIAA golf title

A few minutes later, her nerves had subsided, and Johnson and her teammates had medals around their necks and a trophy and banner in front of them. Her 5-over-par 77 was instrumental as the Cougars captured the MIAA girls’ golf championship Tuesday at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.

“It was so stressful,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t go look at the leaderboard, because I was so nervous.”

GEORGETOWN — As Notre Dame-Hingham freshman Jillian Johnson watched the scores trickle in, and realized the Cougars were in the running for a state title, she did her best to avoid thinking about the stakes.

NDA (347) outlasted runner-up Duxbury (349) in a tightly contested battle between rivals; a week ago, Notre Dame edged Duxbury by six strokes in the South sectional at Ridder Farm GC. Both schools finished well ahead of the rest of the pack, and Scituate resident Jacqueline Cingel (83) and Cohasset resident and Holy Cross-bound catalyst Ellie de Andrade (85) shined as well.

Hingham’s Piper Jordan (73) won the individual title, while Ursuline’s Victoria Veator (75) took second, yet it was the Cougars’ depth that ultimately paid dividends.

“It’s great for the girls,” said NDA first-year coach Pam Johnson, mother of Jillian, and a former LPGA pro who replaced longtime coach Jay Durfee, now at Bowdoin College.

“They fought and scrapped today. It was a hot day, it’s a hard golf course. There are so many hazards that it’s easy to get down and out. I just kept saying that you never know. Golf is goofy.”

De Andrade, who was on the state championship team in 2018, said it was particularly sweet to win it all this year after missing last spring due to COVID-19. While the Cougars felt the pressure, and knew it would be tense with Duxbury in contention, they trusted themselves and rose to the occasion despite the conditions.

Golfers spent much of the day commiserating about the heat, and they were consistently there to help one another navigate a treacherous course. Whether it was offering a tip before a specific shot, discussing which club to use, or offering a gummy bear to an opponent - as Duxbury’s Tierney Regan did - sportsmanship was on full display throughout the day.

It was a tough fate to digest for the Dragons; all six golfers shot under 100 at states for the first time under coach Jack Stoddard, yet NDA’s top four had a better total. Charlotte MacCallum (80) and Devyn Hanley (81) led the way for Duxbury, which just missed out on the ultimate prize but still took home some hardware.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am,” Stoddard said. “The senior leadership this year was probably the best I’ve ever had.”