Red Sox withstand another starter’s meltdown and drop Royals again

They entered the day with 26 come-from-behind wins, a testament to their mettle and ability to move on to the next pitch and next play.

But the Sox have been here before — maybe even too much.

The Red Sox found themselves in the midst of another nail-biter with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday evening at Fenway Park.

In Tuesday’s back-and-forth contest that featured hot bats on both sides in the midst of a game-time temperature of 95 degrees, it was the Sox who stayed cool when it counted for a 7-6 victory.

Matt Barnes struck out the side for his 18th save as the Red Sox’ bullpen provided 4⅔ innings of shutout relief.

For the second night in a row, a Red Sox starter allowed five-plus runs in an outing. On Monday, the starter was Garrett Richards, who allowed five runs over his 5⅔ innings of work. Tuesday, it was Nick Pivetta’s turn.

The Royals battered the Sox starter for six runs in 4⅓ innings, printing Pivetta’s worst start of the season. Pivetta yielded nine hits, three of them homers. Just one run — on a Michael Taylor single to center field in the second — wasn’t scored on a home run.

Whit Merrifield took Kansas City’s first trip around the bags in the first inning when his leadoff homer made its way just within the Pesky Pole. Taylor then a two-run shot to right-center in the fourth. In the fifth, Ryan O’Hearn met the batter’s eye in center on his home run.

That was enough for manager Alex Cora to make the call to his bullpen, electing to go with Yacksel Riós.

In the meantime, though, the Sox were giving Royals starter Brad Keller his share of trouble. Contrary to Kansas City, the Sox’ runs weren’t dictated by the long ball.

J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts had RBI singles in the first, giving the Sox a 2-1 lead. Martinez tried to take second on his single but was thrown out by left fielder Hunter Dozier.

Hunter Renfroe’s sacrifice fly in the third put the Sox ahead, 3-2, in a game that featured six lead changes through the first six innings.

In the fourth, Kiké Hernández tied the contest with a single to left-center and Martinez’s sac fly later in the inning put the Sox back in front again, 5-4.

Keller finally saw his day come to a close when Bobby Dalbec singled to left in the sixth. Martinez struck again for the Sox, lacing a double to right field that scored two and giving the Sox a 7-6 lead. It was the Sox’ first extra-base hit of the game.

Rios turned in 1⅔ scoreless before Darwinzon Hernandez took over in the seventh and Adam Ottavino in the eighth.

