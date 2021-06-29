Repeat, Weston boys’ tennis makes its four straight Division 3 championships

The town seemingly has a pipeline of elite tennis talent, and isn’t slowing down any time soon, as several key contributors for the 2021 title are freshmen.

Weston has now won seven state titles since head coach George Conlin took over the program in 2009. The Wildcats cruised to victory, winning every game and only dropping five total sets across five matches.

WESTBOROUGH — Again, for the fourth straight time, Weston met Hopedale in the Division 3 boys’ tennis championship and, again, the Wildcats prevailed.

“Every year is different,” Conlin said. “This team is unique because it had a lot of youngsters. Coming off of COVID. We had to fight really hard.”

Conlin said one of the challenges this year was managing personalities; with so many skilled players, several qualified options had to watch from the sideline. Conlin credited seniors Michael Phillipkosky and Chris Colsman — doubles partners who won 6-0, 6-0 — for stepping up as leaders.

“I’ve got four guys that don’t make the lineup that could play on any other team in the (Dual County League),” Conlin said.

Though Weston’s sweep seemed easy, Tuesday’s meet was complicated by disruptive outside factors. The initial 5 p.m. start time was delayed 30 minutes due to heat, and then at 6:15 a thunderstorm caused a 30-minute play suspension. The championship moved from Whitinsville Christian in Northbridge to Westboro Tennis & Swim Club’s indoor courts 30 minutes away.

Weston’s idle players watched from an elevated window as their first singles freshman Max Ding cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win and as third singles Gauthier Bodet refused to drop a single set.

Hopedale needed more than just a venue change to interrupt Weston’s dynasty. In the tennis club foyer, Weston players celebrated their state title before first and second singles matches wrapped up. The state title wasn’t official, but it was inevitable.

With how Weston has matched up with Hopedale the previous three seasons, and with the winning tradition Conlin’s built, perhaps they knew they had it from the start.

“I think values are important,” freshman Noah Gilligan said. “You have different players every year. Freshmen coming in, seniors graduating. But what doesn’t change is the model set by our coach and the general values of the program. The fact that we’ve been able to work hard and come together as a team, that’s been the key.”