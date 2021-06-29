Report: Maine Mariners ECHL club to become new Bruins affiliate

New York on Tuesday announced it was shifting its ECHL affiliate to Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Press Herald, Mariners officials would not confirm Wednesday’s affiliation announcement at Cross Insurance Arena was with the Bruins, but “given the opportunity to deny that the Mariners would become a Bruins affiliate, two officials of the team declined to do so.”

The Maine Mariners of the ECHL will announce an affiliation shift from the New York Rangers to the Bruins on Wednesday, according to a report in the Portland Press Herald, joining the Portland Sea Dogs and Maine Celtics as sporting connections between Maine’s largest city and New England’s sports heavyweights.

The Bruins’ affiliate in the ECHL — the second tier of the NHL’s minor leagues, beneath the Springfield-based American Hockey League — has been the Atlanta Gladiators since 2015. Like Maine, Atlanta voluntarily opted not to participate in the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Bruins unofficially sharing the Jacksonville club this past season with the Winnipeg Jets.

Reached by the Globe’s Matt Porter, Atlanta officials refused comment Tuesday on anything Bruins related.

A previous iteration of the Maine Mariners was Boston’s AHL affiliate from 1987-92, before the franchise was wooed to Providence and rechristened the Providence Bruins, where they regularly rank among the league’s top draws. The AHL’s Baltimore franchise relocated to Portland for the 1993-94 season, becoming the Portland Pirates and winning the Calder Cup in its first year.

The Pirates played 23 seasons at the former Cumberland County Civic Center until being sold in May 2016, the new owners moving them to Springfield, a longtime AHL city which had lost its most recent franchise.

Portland joined up with the ECHL — formerly the East Coast Hockey League, but renamed in 2003 after having expanded nationwide — in June 2017 when Comcast Spectacor bought its dormant Alaska franchise and moved it to Cross Insurance Arena, which it manages through a subsidiary and which lacked a primary tenant after the Pirates’ departure. Affiliated with the Rangers, the team missed the playoffs in its inaugural year of 2018-19, ranking sixth-lowest in the 27-team ECHL with 2,998 fans per game, and was facing a similar fate when COVID-19 halted the 2019-20 season.

Worcester and Manchester, N.H., also participate in the ECHL, and the three New England clubs formed the North Division in 2019-20 with teams from Adirondack, N.Y.; Reading, Pa.; Brampton, Ontario; and St. John’s, Newfoundland.