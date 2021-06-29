Sabres remove interim tag, name Don Granato head coach

“I feel very well-prepared right now and comfortable, extremely comfortable,” Granato told the Associated Press in April, a few weeks after taking over as the Buffalo’s interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s dismissal. “This feels really natural. I don’t know if I would’ve felt that way 10 years ago.”

Reflecting on a lengthy coaching career that began in 1993 with the USHL Wisconsin Capitols, who folded two years later, Granato recalled having faith in the experience he has gained, and always believed the right opportunity would one day come.

At 53, Don Granato never felt it was too late for him land his first NHL head-coaching job.

The time is now: Granato was hired Tuesday to take over the Sabres as the head coach, no interim tag needed.

His ability to relate to a young Sabres core, vast experience in developing players and the patience he displayed during a tumultuous season made him the ideal candidate for the daunting task of turning around one of the NHL’s worst teams.

Granato becomes Buffalo’s sixth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired a month into the lockout-shortened 2013 season. He takes over a team that finished last in the overall standings for a fourth time in eight seasons and extended its playoff drought to 10 years, matching the NHL’s longest streak.

Nothing went right for the Sabres in a season in which Krueger was fired with the team in the midst of what became an 18-game winless skid. Whatever early season momentum the Sabres generated was disrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the team into a two-week pause in early February.

The troubles then spilled over into the offseason, with captain Jack Eichel’s status uncertain. He expressed his frustration following another losing season, and cited what he called “a disconnect” with the team over how to treat a herniated disk, which sidelined him over the final two months of the season.

Granato emerged as a front-running candidate by surprise in how the Sabres responded once he was promoted. The Sabres went 6-18-4 and were outscored, 95-58, in 28 games under Krueger. In 28 games under Granato, Buffalo went 9-16-3 and were outscored, 101-76. The Sabres also rallied to win three times when trailing after two periods under Granato after going 0-16-1 under Krueger.

Nugent-Hopkins signs eight-year extension with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $5.125 million.

Nugent-Hopkins’s previous deal for seven years and $42 million expired after this season.

He had 16 goals and 19 assists in 52 games this season.

Nugent-Hopkins finished third on the Oilers in power-play goals (nine) and fourth in power-play points (20) this season.

He has finished in the top four on the team in both categories during each of the past four seasons.

The first overall pick by the Oilers in the 2011 draft, Nugent-Hopkins has 478 points (185 goals and 293 assists) in 656 games with Edmonton. He is 10th all time in Oilers scoring.

Also, veteran forward Wayne Simmonds signed a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team said his contract has an average annual value of $900,000.

Simmonds played in 38 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs during this past season, with seven goals and two assists. He had an assist in seven playoff games as the Leafs lost to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round after holding a 3-1 series lead.

ECHL Maine Mariners, Bruins close on affiliation

A Maine-based minor league hockey team is close to announcing a new affiliation with the Bruins.

The Portland Press Herald confirmed the affiliation between the Maine Mariners of Portland and the Bruins. The Portland team had been affiliated with the New York Rangers.

The Mariners are expected to make the new affiliation official with an announcement Wednesday at the team’s home arena, the Press Herald reported.

The affiliation would mean three Boston sports franchises have minor league affiliates in Portland, which is Maine’s largest city. The Portland Sea Dogs are affiliated with the Red Sox and the Maine Celtics, who were until recently called the Maine Red Claws, are a farm team of the Boston Celtics.

The Maine Mariners play in the ECHL. A team with the same name played in Portland from 1977-92 and was also affiliated with the Bruins for a time.