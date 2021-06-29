Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after injury in first-round match

Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She winced and began to walk gingerly, and after losing that game went to the locker room.

Williams retired in the first set after she hurt her leg in an opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

She returned to continue, but with the score 3-all, her leg buckled during a rally and she crumpled to the court. Williams rose and cried as she walked to the net to concede.

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was again seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Her most recent came in early 2017.

At 39, Williams was still among the tournament favorites and was seeded sixth. She was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and Wimbledon was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.



