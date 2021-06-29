fb-pixel Skip to main content
Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after injury in first-round match

By Associated PressUpdated June 29, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Serena Williams goes down with a leg injury during her first set at Wimbledon.
Serena Williams goes down with a leg injury during her first set at Wimbledon.

LONDON — Serena Williams’s 20th Wimbledon has ended abruptly.

Williams retired in the first set after she hurt her leg in an opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She winced and began to walk gingerly, and after losing that game went to the locker room.

She returned to continue, but with the score 3-all, her leg buckled during a rally and she crumpled to the court. Williams rose and cried as she walked to the net to concede.

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was again seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Her most recent came in early 2017.

At 39, Williams was still among the tournament favorites and was seeded sixth. She was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and Wimbledon was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.


